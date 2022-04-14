 Skip to main content
Cyberpunk 2077 support bleeds into 2023 with story expansion

Otto Kratky
During an investor relations call, CD Projekt Red revealed that its long-awaited story expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 will not be released this year. Instead, the expansion is set to release sometime in 2023.

As it was mentioned in @CDPROJEKTRED_IR financial call moments ago, Cyberpunk 2077&#39;s upcoming expansion will arrive in 2023. Please stay tuned for more details coming later this year 🦾 https://t.co/rq1w6RDTDL

&mdash; Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) April 14, 2022

In the post, which was put up on Cyberpunk 2077‘s Twitter page, CD Projekt Red went on to say that it would share more regarding the expansion “later this year.” A story-based expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 was part of the studio’s original content plan for the game and as such, hasn’t been kept secret. CD Projekt Red has released some content for Cyberpunk 2077 already, but it hasn’t been that substantial. The free DLCs that have come out for the game since its launch have mostly added new vehicles or pieces of armor to the game. Whenever they’ve been released, fans often responded negatively.

Likewise, CD Projekt Red recently released a current-gen patch for Cyberpunk 2077, giving the game some much-needed improvements. We found that the game was still largely the same though, bugs and all.

However, Cyberpunk 2077‘s upcoming story expansion should be a different beast entirely. It’s likely that the expansion will mimic The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt‘s own story-based DLCs, like Blood and Wine. Instead of getting cosmetics or other simple items, players could instead be treated to entirely new areas to explore and NPCs to interact with.

Cyberpunk 2077‘s story expansion is yet another piece of content that the studio will be busy working on over the coming year. CD Projekt Red also recently announced that it currently has another entry in the Witcher franchise in production.

