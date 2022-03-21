A new The Witcher game is in development at CD Projekt Red

In a surprise post on the franchise’s website, CD Projekt Red announced that it is currently developing a new game based on The Witcher, one that isn’t a spinoff focusing on Gwent.

According to the post, the unnamed game will be the start of “a new saga for the franchise.” While it’s not entirely clear what that means for The Witcher franchise’s established characters, it’s possible that we won’t see a single gray hair of Geralt of Rivia’s in this new game. The announcement didn’t mention other significant details, including a release date or window for the game. Considering the rocky launch of CD Projekt Red’s latest game, Cyberpunk 2077, and the fact that the studio is still supporting the game, it’s not likely that we’ll see this new The Witcher title any time soon.

Along with kicking off a new adventure in the world of The Witcher, CD Projekt Red’s next game will also abandon the studio’s in-house game development engine, RedEngine. Instead, the company will shift its development over to Unreal Engine 5 as part of the “beginning of a multiyear strategic partnership with Epic Games.” Outside of licensing Epic’s engine, this deal covers “technical development of Unreal Engine 5, as well as potential future versions of Unreal Engine, where relevant.” Hopefully, using a new game engine means that players won’t eventually see the same bugs and glitches found throughout Cyberpunk 2077 at launch.

At the end of its post, CD Projekt Red reaffirmed that it is currently working on a Cyberpunk 2077 expansion that will still use the RedEngine.

Editors' Recommendations