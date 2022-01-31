  1. Gaming

The Witcher gets a new single-player Gwent spinoff

Giovanni Colantonio
By

Up for a round of Gwent? The card game featured in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting a new spinoff game, as revealed by IGN. Code-named Project Golden Nekker, it will be a more single-player focused spin on Gwent.

Gwent is a tactical card game where players slot troops and beasts into two rows to perform close-range and long-range attacks. It was a popular side game within The Witcher 3 — so much so that CD Projekt Red turned it into its own free-to-play, stand-alone card game that’s available on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and mobile devices.

Project Golden Nekker will be a little different than the current version of Gwent. For one, it’ll be its own stand-alone experience, rather than an expansion for that game. Whereas Gwent has a heavy focus on competitive play, Project Golden Nekker is a single-player game.

Concept art for Project Golden Nekker shows a goblin looking at a map.

Paweł Burza, Gwent comms lead, tells IGN that the title isn’t a Witcher Tales game. Instead, it’s “something different” and built for fans who enjoy a round of Gwent, but aren’t as big on the competitive nature of the game.

Details are scarce beyond that. CD Projekt Red shared several pieces of concept art with IGN thath show illustrations of goblins, fiery monsters, and towns. More details on the game will be shared “when the time is right.”

Project Golden Nekker comes following a hectic year for developer CD Projekt Red. The studio released Cyberpunk 2077 in December 2020, which was plagued by a myriad of bugs and controversies at launch. While fixing the game, the company has doubled down on The Witcher IP by releasing an AR mobile game and prepping a current-gen boost for The Witcher 3.

