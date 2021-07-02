The latest game set in the Witcher universe has an official release date. The Witcher: Monster Slayer arrives on iOS and Android devices on July 21. Players can preregister now and get a bonus in the game that gives them a 10% increase in experience points for every monster they kill.

The Witcher: Monster Slayer takes place years before the story of the books and video games, when Witchers are still a new concept to the Continent. The game is a mobile “AR RPG” that uses the real world as its map for the players. Very similar to Pokémon Go, players travel around the real world and encounter famous creatures from the Witcher franchise such as trolls and wendigos.

The game uses real-time combat, so players must choose when to go on an all-out offensive, play it safe and guard at the right time, or use items like potions or bombs. Of course, it would not be a Witcher game if you could not claim a trophy from your hunt.

Combat is not the only thing that players will be doing in the game. There are various non-player characters that players can interact with during their travels. Some of them can sell weapons and items, others give quests, and some need to be saved for said quests.

Investigations are also integral to the gameplay for The Witcher: Monster Slayer. Players will encounter scenes where they must examine clues to determine what exactly happened and possibly what kind of creature was involved.

