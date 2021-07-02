  1. Gaming

The Witcher’s Pokémon Go-like AR mobile game gets a release date

By

The latest game set in the Witcher universe has an official release date. The Witcher: Monster Slayer arrives on iOS and Android devices on July 21. Players can preregister now and get a bonus in the game that gives them a 10% increase in experience points for every monster they kill.

The Witcher: Monster Slayer takes place years before the story of the books and video games, when Witchers are still a new concept to the Continent. The game is a mobile “AR RPG” that uses the real world as its map for the players. Very similar to Pokémon Go, players travel around the real world and encounter famous creatures from the Witcher franchise such as trolls and wendigos.

The game uses real-time combat, so players must choose when to go on an all-out offensive, play it safe and guard at the right time, or use items like potions or bombs. Of course, it would not be a Witcher game if you could not claim a trophy from your hunt.

Combat is not the only thing that players will be doing in the game. There are various non-player characters that players can interact with during their travels. Some of them can sell weapons and items, others give quests, and some need to be saved for said quests.

Investigations are also integral to the gameplay for The Witcher: Monster Slayer. Players will encounter scenes where they must examine clues to determine what exactly happened and possibly what kind of creature was involved.

Editors' Recommendations

Everything we know about Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood - Cleaners vs Ogre

Everything we know about Age of Empires IV

A fleet of ships set sail in Age of Empires IV

Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will fix the original game’s most annoying problems

skyward sword hd quality of life

Is Kazuya top-tier? Super Smash Bros. pros weigh in on Ultimate’s new character

kazuya smash ultimate impressions mishima

4th of July Sales 2021: All the best deals, all in one place

best 4th of july sales 2020

Best cheap gaming laptop deals for July 2021

MSI GS75 Stealth

Fortnite challenge guide: Visit Farmer Steel’s favorite places

Fortnite Farmer Steel's favorite places.

Everything we know about Diablo 4

Diablo 4 promotional image of Lillith

Fortnite challenge guide: Place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows

Fortnite missing persons Misty Meadows and Weeping Woods.

Fortnite challenge guide: Search the farm for clues

Fortnite search farm for clues.

Fortnite challenge guide: Collect doomsday preppers guide

Fortnite doomsday prepper guide.

This amazing desktop mod combines a PS5 and gaming PC into one system

PS5 and gaming PC into one system

Facebook Gaming partners with Ubisoft, expands cloud services

facebook gaming partnership ubisoft cloud facb1