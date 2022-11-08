TiMi Studio Group and Capcom are working on a mobile Monster Hunter game. TiMi is known for working on other games such as Pokémon Unite and Honor of Kings.

Monster Hunter has always been a popular franchise in Japan, but it gained explosive traction internationally with 2018’s Monster Hunter World for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. As of September 30, the game has sold about 18.5 million units since its release, making it the highest-selling game in the franchise by far. Its expansion, Iceborne, has sold about half as much at 9.7 million. Now it’ll expand its reach with a dedicated mobile game.

“The in-development game will reproduce the hunting actions that define the Monster Hunter series and offers players a new game experience unique for mobile devices and phones,” TiMi studio says in a press release. “This first-time partnership between TiMi and Capcom will combine the experiences and strengths of both sides, allowing Monster Hunter to scale to more platforms with an aim to give global hunters — experienced or new — the freedom to hunt as they desire, anytime and anywhere.”

The latest entry in the franchise, Monster Hunter Rise, was released in March 2021 for Nintendo Switch and December for PC. So far, it has sold 11.2 million units, and its expansion, Sunbreak, has sold 4.4 million units. The demand for Monster Hunter games is definitely high, so expanding the franchise’s audience to include mobile players makes sense.

Capcom hasn’t officially announced any new Monster Hunter entries for the current PS5 and Xbox Series generation yet. However, Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo are releasing a Monster Hunter-like game called Wild Hearts next February that fans of the genre can look forward to.

