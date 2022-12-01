 Skip to main content
Monster Hunter Rise is coming to PlayStation and Xbox, minus cross-platform saves

George Yang
By

Capcom announced that Monster Hunter Rise is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on January 20, 2023. It’ll land on Xbox Game Pass as well. Cross-saving will be limited though, as players won’t be able to take their data between every platform.

As Monster Hunter Rise is not supporting cross-save between different ecosystems, that means players will be unable to transfer their progress of the game from other platforms that the game was already released on. Monster Hunter Rise was first released in March 2021 for Nintendo Switch, so anyone who played there won’t be able to transfer their save to PlayStation or Xbox.

However, there is a bright spot for Xbox players. Monster Hunter Rise supports cross-play and cross-progression between the Xbox consoles and Xbox app for Windows PC. PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions will have cross-play, meaning that players within the PlayStation ecosystem can play with each other. We’ve reached out to Sony to confirm whether or not cross-saves will be available between the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game, and will update this article when we hear back.

Monster Hunter Rise does not support cross-play or cross-saves with other platforms. PS4 and PS5 players can match with each other for MP. https://t.co/OnfV6c1RxU pic.twitter.com/yXdzn1w5sw

&mdash; Wario64 (@Wario64) December 1, 2022

When the game eventually came to PC in January of this year, Capcom confirmed that there wouldn’t be any cross-save functionality between Switch and PC either. Early adopters of the Switch version were left in the dust and they had to start their journeys over completely fresh again if they wanted to play on Steam. Needless to say, many of them weren’t very happy.

If Monster Hunter Rise wasn’t going to support cross-save between Switch and PC initially, it shouldn’t be surprising that it wouldn’t be supported between the new PlayStation and Xbox versions. Now that a year has almost passed since its launch on PC, cross-save between other platforms could’ve been touted as a new feature to add more value to these new versions.

Monster Hunter Rise will also launch on Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC on January 20. The Sunbreak expansion will release for the PlayStation and Xbox versions in spring 2023.

