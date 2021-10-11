Monster Hunter Rise will not feature cross-saving and crossplay when it arrives on PC on January 12, according to a statement from Capcom. That means that Nintendo Switch owners won’t be able to carry their data over to PC or play with hunters there.

In a Tweet, Capcom remorsefully announced that Monster Hunter Rise won’t have cross-save support on PC, stating that it did look into it as an option. “We’ve heard your requests for cross-save/crossplay for [Monster Hunter Rise] & Sunbreak,” reads the Tweet. “But unfortunately, after looking into it throughout the development process, we found we are unable to implement it at this time. As always, we appreciate your continued feedback and support.”

While this news will be disappointing for fans of Monster Hunter Rise, which was released on Nintendo Switch in March, it doesn’t seem like Capcom is totally ruling out cross-save just yet. It’s not clear if cross-save for the game on PC will be implemented at a later date.

We’ve heard your requests for Cross-Save / Cross-Play for #MHRise & #Sunbreak, but unfortunately, after looking into it throughout the development process, we found we are unable to implement it this time. As always, we appreciate your continued feedback and support. — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) October 11, 2021

Monster Hunter Rise‘s PC version was announced during Capcom’s show at this year’s Tokyo Game Show and will give players access to a bevy of improvements enabled by access to powerful PC hardware. Specifically, the game, which is currently available for pre-order, will include 4K support, HDR support, and an unlocked framerate. Monster Hunter Rise will also let ultrawide monitor owners use every single pixel of their screen. A demo for Monster Hunter Rise will be available on Steam starting on October 13.

Editors' Recommendations