Tokyo Game Show returns this year with a Japanese-developer-filled showcase. One of the guests of honor is Capcom, the publisher of popular series like Street Fighter and Resident Evil. Some fans are eager to find out more about their favorite franchises, but those in the West might worry they won’t be able to watch the publisher’s showcase because of the time difference between the U.S. and Japan. Thankfully, the TGS schedule aligns just enough for those with room in their morning schedules, depending on what coast you’re on. Here’s how to watch the Tokyo Game Show 2022 Capcom Online Program and what games will be present.

When is the TGS 2022 Capcom Online Program?

The Capcom Tokyo Game Show Showcase airs at 10 a.m. ET September 15. It streams live from the Capcom USA YouTube channel and from each of the featured games’ dedicated Twitch channels. The whole Tokyo Game Show itself starts much earlier because of the time zone difference, but westerners should still be able to catch the showcase at this mid-morning time.

What to expect from the TGS 2022 Capcom Online Program

The Capcom Tokyo Game Show Showcase features deep dives into these upcoming titles:

Street Fighter 6

Exoprimal

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Resident Evil Village

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

The Capcom program should last about 50 minutes, leaving 10 minutes for each title. Capcom devs will be present to provide in-depth information on their respective titles, more than viewers have been able to glean from trailers so far. These five games were the only ones mentioned ahead of time, but the wording in promotional materials implies that there may be more.

What not to expect from the TGS 2022 Capcom Online Program

Do not expect to hear about games besides those mentioned in Capcom’s TGS-related promotional materials. If the social media page for the game in question includes an announcement for TGS, it’s a safe bet that it will be there. If not, then don’t expect any surprises. There could be more games, considering how often the games industry pulls the “and one more thing” gimmick, but it’s not guaranteed. Capcom was similarly upfront about its itinerary during its 2021 E3 stream, which didn’t include any unexpected announcements.

Editors' Recommendations