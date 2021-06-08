Capcom is on a roll with games lately. Recent releases like Monster Hunter Rise, Resident Evil Village, and the upcoming Great Ace Attorney have made the publisher the talk of the town in 2021. While the company seemingly doesn’t have many new titles to announce, Capcom revealed that it is hosting an E3 2021 event showcasing a few updates coming to a few games and a look at its upcoming Ace Attorney duology.

When is Capcom’s E3 Showcase?

Capcom revealed via a YouTube announcement that its press conference takes place at 2:30 p.m. PT on Monday, June 14. Capcom didn’t mention how long the event will run.

Where to watch Capcom’s E3 Showcase?

Capcom’s E3 is being streamed on a wide variety of different platforms. You can tune in via Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, or through the official E3 portal.

What will be shown at Capcom’s E3 Showcase?

Capcom isn’t bringing any huge world premieres to the stage as far as we know. The showcase will take a look at the already released titles like Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil Village. Monster Hunter Stories 2 and the upcoming The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles duology will be featured as well.

While not outright stated, Capcom may use the stream to unveil DLC for Resident Evil Village and Monster Hunter Rise, the latter of which was teased during the recent Monster Hunter announcement stream.

What won’t be shown at Capcom’s E3 Showcase?

It’s best to assume that what you see is what you get. While there is always the possibility of surprises being in store for E3 events, it’s also usually safe to assume that events such as this will stick to the script if there is already one announced.

Editors' Recommendations