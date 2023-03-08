 Skip to main content
Capcom Spotlight Broadcast: how to watch and what to expect

Giovanni Colantonio
By

It’s going to be a busy year for Capcom fans. The publisher is prepping two massive releases in Street Fighter 6 and its upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake, but those aren’t the only 2023 releases up its sleeves. From a dinosaur shooter to some beloved classics getting rereleases, all eyes are going to be on Capcom.

The publisher seems aware of that too, as its hosting a Capcom Spotlight broadcast tomorrow to shed light on some of its upcoming titles. Usually we’d see a showcase like this around E3 season, but with several releases planned before the show, it only makes sense to host one earlier this year. If you want to catch it live, here’s when it’s going down and what will be shown off at it.

When is the Capcom Spotlight?

Capcom Spotlight | 3.9.2023 | US-English

The Capcom Spotlight stream kick off with a 20-minute preshow starting at 2:10 p.m. PT on Thursday, March 9, followed by the main show at 2:30 p.m. PT. Capcom has not said how long the main show is, but you can safely assume it’ll be longer than the preshow. Expect at least 30 minutes of news.

Where to watch the Capcom Spotlight

If you want to catch the show live, you have two options. You can either check it out on Capcom’s YouTube or Twitch channels. You can expect a VOD of the show to go up on YouTube shortly after the live broadcast ends.

What to expect

Leon holding a fun in Resident Evil 4.

Capcom has set some clear expectations in terms of what games will be shown off during the presentation. The publisher is focusing on five games in particular, many of which are launching in the next few months. Here’s the full itinerary.

  • Resident Evil 4
  • Exoprimal
  • Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

Resident Evil 4 is naturally the big game to watch. Capcom hasn’t been shy about revealing new details on the game, but there’s still quite a bit of the remake we’ve yet to see. This will likely be our last big look at it before it launches on March 24. As for the rest of the games, expect some new feature reveals and perhaps a formal release date for Exoprimal.

What not to expect

Curiously, Street Fighter 6 is missing from the list of games currently. While it’s hard to imagine that it won’t appear in some way, its omission does seem to indicate that we won’t get a new deep dive into it. We could always get an esports-focused segment that discusses its competitive scene.

Otherwise, don’t expect too many surprises. While we’ll likely get some smaller announcements during the preshow, Capcom is usually straightforward with its shows. It doesn’t usually include the kind of “one more thing” moments you get from Nintendo Directs, so don’t expect Pragmata to pop up.

