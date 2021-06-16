E3 held a dedicated awards show for all the games that were shown during this year’s convention. It closed out night four of the all-digital expo and handed out awards to a select few games from the show.

E3 gave out awards for the most anticipated games from Microsoft and Nintendo and handed out a trophy for the best overall presentation. Here are the winners from last night’s ceremony.

Forza Horizon 5 raced through this year’s E3 and stole the hearts of many. With its beautiful graphics and exquisitely detailed rendering of Mexico, it should not be surprising that many people are talking about this game. It just goes to show you that an extensive trailer with a dedication to detail can go a long way.

Xbox and Bethesda came into E3 with strong presentation fundamentals. It had a plethora of trailers for games to come, highlighting much-anticipated games like Starfield and Halo Infinite. It sweetened the pot further by showing off several titles that would be available on day one via Xbox Game Pass. Finally, it had the perfect “one more thing” reveal with Redfall. This was everything one could want out of an E3 conference.

Speaking of Xbox, the E3 Awards show gave Halo Infinite the award for the most anticipated Xbox and Bethesda game. This year we got a closer look at what will be in store for the multiplayer experience as well as a new trailer for the campaign.

Nintendo was one of the last major presentations at this year’s show and it went out with a bang with its final reveal, a new trailer for Breath of the Wild 2. The trailer gave us a better look at Hyrule, which now has an aerial component, and some of the enemies that Link will face. It also gave fans new details to dissect, like Link’s new arm attachment that apparently doubles as a flamethrower. It was a perfect trailer to keep fans theorizing until the game launches in 2022.

Here’s the full list of winners from last night’s show.

Ubisoft Most Anticipated Game: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Gearbox Most Anticipated Game: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Xbox/Bethesda Most Anticipated Game: Halo Infinite

Square Enix Most Anticipated Game: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

PC Gaming Show Most Anticipated Game: Songs of Conquest

Future Games Show Most Anticipated Game: Immortality

Intellivision Most Anticipated Game: Dolphin Quest

Most Anticipated Indie Game: Falling Frontier

Freedom Games Most Anticipated Game: Airborne Kingdom

Capcom Most Anticipated Game: The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Nintendo Most Anticipated Game: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel

Yooreka Most Anticipated Game: Loopmancer

Best Presentation: Xbox and Bethesda Showcase

