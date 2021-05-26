The Monster Hunter series is having a great run this year with the release of Monster Hunter Rise on the Nintendo Switch, and Capcom is adding to that momentum with new updates. A digital event detailed what’s in store for the game’s 3.0 update and also shared details on Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin‘s Rite of Channeling mechanic.

Monster Hunter Rise is getting a free title update in version 3.0 on May 27. The DLC features new monster encounters, including Crimson Glow Valstrax and Apex Zinogre. The ladder will appear during Rampage quests but can be faced in standard quests as well. This update also adds a new ending to the story, with the monsters Ibushi and Narwa coming together in a new quest.

Version 3.0 will add a myriad of other features such as a new boss battle arena, quests, and weapon trees. According to the update stream, each of these new additions has to be unlocked through unidentified conditions.

The free 3.0 update also brings new paid DLC, which includes hunter voices, pose sets, stickers, face paints, hairstyles, Cohoot outfits, music, and layered armor for hunters Palico, and Palamute.

On the Monster Hunter Stories 2 side, Capcom showed off the game’s Rite of Channeling feature, which is exclusive to the Stories series. This mechanic entails transferring genes from one “Monstie” to another. The system looks similar to the fusion system used in Shin Megami Tensei.

Along with gameplay details, the event teased a bit of the future added content coming to both Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2. Capcom plans to keep the updates coming for these two titles, with version 3.1 coming to Rise at the end of June with more event quests and DLC. Players will be able to obtain exclusive crossover armors from each title by having a save file of one or the other on your Nintendo Switch console.

There is also an update titled “Capcom Collab 1” coming in mid-June, which will bring costumes and other equipment from other Capcom titles to Monster Hunter Rise and Stories 2. More of these collaborations are set to come in the future.

Monster Hunter Rise released in March and became a great spot for beginners to jump into the series. Players can get the free version 3.0 update on May 27. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will be hitting shelves and Nintendo’s eShop on July 9.

