Day 3 of E3 2021 was quiet. While the first two days brought tons of exciting game announcements, Monday’s show was a little more low-key. That cleared the stage for Capcom, which was the only major publisher to host a live event. It’s been a banner year for Capcom between Resident Evil Village and Monster Hunter Rise, so this was the publisher’s chance to push that momentum on the grandest stage.

It didn’t exactly deliver a barn burner. The 30-minute show was specifically focused on its upcoming slate of games and updates. In fact, it only focused on four games in total, as well as delivering some esports news. Here’s every new detail that came out of Capcom’s E3 show.

Resident Evil Village to get new DLC … eventually

Resident Evil Village is getting DLC, but we don’t know much more than that. Capcom confirmed that extra content is in development, but didn’t give a sense of what it entails or when it’s coming.

In the meantime, multiplayer game Resident Evil Re:Verse goes live next month. The game was initially supposed to launch alongside Resident Evil Village, but was delayed at the last second.

Monster Hunter Rise and Stories 2 get extra content

Monster Hunter Rise is getting new content on June 24 as part of its 3.1 update, which includes new event quests and rewards, such as a Play Possum emote. As for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, a new story trailer was shown. A trial version of the game is coming on June 25. The game is also getting significant post-launch content, with the Palamute joining the game as a Monstie on July 15 as the game’s first free update.

We also got more info on the upcoming collaborative event between Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. The “Capcom Collaboration” will bring new layered armor to both games — for both hunters and palicoes.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles gets a new trailer

A new trailer for The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles was shown. The showcase focused on two new gameplay features: Dance of Deduction and Summation Examination. Dance of Deduction allows Herlock Sholmes (yes, you read that right) to make grand deductions. Players work with non-player characters to break down their cases and reach new conclusions by piecing clues together in a mental dance. Summation Examination is a new system that lets players examine and sway the jury. Players can call out contradicting flaws in the jury’s logic to strengthen their case.

Capcom Pro Tour returns for 2021

Capcom ended its show with an update on its esports events. The Capcom Pro Tour is returning with a series of tournaments. There’s a $5,000 prize pool for each tournament. The Pro Tour will feature 32 events across 19 territories. It’s currently unclear if the events will be in-person or not.

While the news may have underwhelmed gamers looking to see a big closing announcement, it’s a significant moment for the fighting game community. This was a major spotlight for Capcom’s esports support, showing that the company is committed to bringing it to the mainstream.

