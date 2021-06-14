Capcom officially revealed the return of its Street Fighter 5 Capcom Pro Tour tournament series for 2021 at the tail end of its E3 2021 announcement stream. This is the first time that Capcom has advertised the long-running tournament series to such a large audience beyond the hardcore fighting game community.

The Capcom Pro Tour is a tournament circuit that Capcom hosts every year for the newest entries in the Street Fighter series. The series takes place over several events that happen in various different states, regions, and countries, each for a $5,000 prize pool. During these events, players compete for points, and in the end, those with the most points go to the grand stage, Capcom Cup, where they play for the grand champion title.

Like last year, 2021’s Capcom Pro Tour will take place over 32 different events in 19 different territories, leaving tons of opportunities for all players to get in on the action.

Accompanying the return of the circuit are various official spinoff shows of the Pro Tour, including the quiz show No Neutral, the exhibition series Sets, and the team tournament series Street Fighter League.

One thing that hasn’t been confirmed is the return of the Capcom Pro Tour to in-person events. In years past, certain Pro Tour events have appeared at major fighting game tournaments. With those tournaments slowly returning this year, starting with CEO (Community Effort Orlando), it could start making its way back in December, should Capcom decide to.

Players can learn more about the series and sign up at Capcom’s official Pro Tour website.

