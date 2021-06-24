Tekken 7, Guilty Gear Strive, and Auto Chess will join Sony’s PlayStation Tournaments program. All three titles will be added to the Summer Win-a-thon, which starts in July and ends in August. Participating players will have a chance to win prizes, including a PlayStation 5.

The PlayStation Tournaments Open Series has been going on since May 2020. The monthly competitions allow players from all over the world to compete against each other for prizes and glory. The Open Series has created a community that celebrates the competitive nature of players.

The Summer Win-a-thon lets players go beyond just bragging rights and lets them compete for actual prizes. Winning games in the list of Summer Win-a-thon titles will put players onto the Open Series leaderboard. The higher the score, the better the prizes. The top 1,000 players will be awarded $10 in PS Store credit, while the first-place finisher will win a PlayStation 5 along with $250 of PS Store credit.

Sony is incentivizing players to try out the Open Series by offering avatars and themes as rewards for those who compete in all four of the Swiss qualifying matches per title.

The Open Series is filled with competitive games that allow players to test their skills against their global peers. Originally, the Open Series consisted of 11 games including such titles as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, FIFA 21, and Soulcalibur VI. With the start of the Summer Win-a-thon, Tekken 7, Auto Chess, and Guilty Gear Strive will increase the roster to a healthy 14 games for players to compete in.

