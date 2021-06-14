During the Capcom showcase, we got another look at Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, along with the road map for Monster Hunter Rise for June and July. Both games are getting new cosmetic options for players. We also learned that the trial version of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will be released on June 25.

The Palamute Monstie, a free content update for Monster Hunter Stories 2, will be available to download on July 15. Players will now be able to ride a palamute, the dog companion from Monster Hunter Rise, into battle and fight monsters. Monster Hunter Rise players are also getting a Tsukino layer armor for their palico that is available to download on June 18.

The road map for Monster Hunter Rise laid out new event quests for players to take on. The rewards for these quests are only cosmetics, but they include wearable sunglasses, black leather pants, new stickers, and new gestures.

Both Monster Hunter games are getting even more cosmetic options that are free to download. There will be various cosmetic options for Monster Hunter Rise players to dress up as Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin characters and vice versa.

Monster Hunter Rise is getting new paid DLC as well. The paid DLC includes new voice packs, skins for animal companions, and even more costumes for players. The voice packs allow players to change the voice of their characters. The newest packs include Kagero the Merchant and Rondine the Trader. The newest skins for the animal companions allow players to dress their palamutes and palicoes up in fashionable kimonos, as well as change Cohoot into a baby penguin.

Editors' Recommendations