During today’s digital event, Capcom revealed what to expect from the Monster Hunter Rise 2.0 update and the upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Capcom showed off new gameplay and characters for the latter, and provided more details on the latest Rise update, which will include new monsters and lots more content to enjoy.

Chameleos has returned, alongside fearsome Elder Dragons, and Apex Monsters! ????????????️#MHRise Update Ver. 2.0 launches in 10 hours! FREE for all players. pic.twitter.com/tiUFdNasWe — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) April 27, 2021

Monster Hunter Rise 2.0 is a free update that will launch for Nintendo Switch on April 28. Most notably, it will include five new monsters: Chameleos, Apex Diablos, Apex Rathalos, and new Elder Dragons Teostra and Kushala Daora. We also received word that Apex monsters will appear during normal quests. Capcom also revealed it will be increasing the Hunter Rank cap past HR7, which will also tie into the game’s new armor sets.

At the end of the presentation, Capcom looked ahead at the future of Rise, noting that update 3.0 will be available at the end of May 2021. This 3.0 update will feature new monsters to take down, though it’s unknown if they’ll be new monsters or returning creatures from previous installments.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin received its third trailer, which showed off some of its new characters and a look at the Razewing Ratha. Capcom took a deep dive into the game’s combat, which will feature a rock-paper-scissors-style battle system.

Meet new characters and get a glimpse of Razewing Ratha's power in the latest trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin! Can Riders and Hunters work together in this epic tale? #MHStories2 pic.twitter.com/qrj9qj5Z1b — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) April 27, 2021

There’s a crossover planned between both games. Players with Monster Hunter Rise save data will gain access to the Hunter’s Kamura armor in Monster Hunter Stories 2. Similarly, your Monster Hunter Stories 2 save data will net you the Default Rider armor in Monster Hunter Rise.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will launch for Nintendo Switch on July 9, 2021.

Editors' Recommendations