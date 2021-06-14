  1. Gaming

Resident Evil Village is getting DLC and Re:Verse is finally coming

By

Resident Evil Village producer Tsuyoshi Kanda announced today that Resident Evil Re:Verse, the survival-horror title’s upcoming multiplayer mode, will release sometime in July on all supported platforms. The mode will be freely accessible to everyone who owns Resident Evil Village and will feature characters from across the franchise. Capcom also announced that due to player demand, DLC is in the works for Resident Evil Village, but did not provide any additional information or a release date.

In a single screenshot at the end of its Resident Evil E3 segment, Capcom revealed that it is in the process of making DLC for Resident Evil Village. No additional information was provided, but Capcom promised “more info later”. Development has just started working on the DLC, meaning it will likely be a while before fans hear anything else. Initial fan reaction appears to be positive.

Resident Evil Re:Verse was previously announced in January 2021. The mode allows players to compete in 6v6 death matches with a variety of characters from previous Resident Evil games. The mode will be available everywhere that Resident Evil Village can be played. Fan reaction to the initial announcement was very negative, with many fans saying they’d rather see a return of the Outbreak gameplay mode from previous titles, but Capcom appears to be pushing ahead with Re:Verse. The mode is launching to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil franchise.

Resident Evil Re:Verse will be available on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Stadia, the same platforms as Resident Evil Village.

Editors' Recommendations

The Capcom Pro Tour tournament series returns in 2021 with $5,000 prizes

capcom pro tour tournament series returns 2021

Monster Hunter Stories 2 is getting Rise’s palamute companion

monster hunter rise update ujjddj4y8xkekzcas5wc3y 1200 80

Every announcement from Capcom’s E3 2021 showcase

A hunter and a palamute in Monster Hunter Stories 2.

Overwatch League’s Dallas Fuel will resume in-person esports events in July

A live Overwatch League event in an arena.

The best gaming keyboards for 2021

logitech g pro keyboard

Elden Ring gives players more freedom than previous Souls games

elden ring freedom combat

Guardians of the Galaxy will make players craft motivational speeches

Star-Lord and the crew in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

The best gaming mice

best gaming mouse nmb0689

Nvidia to finally bolster production of RTX 30-series GPUs to counter shortage

RTX 3080 Ti

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: How to find all six Happy Turtle flyer locations

final fantasy 7 remake intergrade all happy turtle flyer locations ff7 featured

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer draws inspiration from The Master Chief Collection

A promo image for Halo Infinite's muiltiplayer reveal stream at E3.

Riot Games and Verizon expand training program for women in esports

Verizon 5G Super Bowl

Starfield is coming, but Bethesda still hasn’t given many reasons to care

Promotional art for Starfield.