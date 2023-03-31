 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Resident Evil 4: how to solve the Cave Shrine puzzles

Jesse Lennox
By

There are a lot more optional — and mandatory — moments of exploration available to plyers in the Resident Evil 4 remake. One of the best examples comes in Chapter 4 when you are given the ability to move about the lake freely on your boat. Whether you found it by accident or got stuck while going along the main path, you will eventually have to solve two Cave Shrine puzzles in order to get your hands on the Church Key you need to move the story forward. If you found the altar the key is held on, you are likely at a loss as to where to go or what to do. There aren’t a ton of places around the lake you can visit, but you can save a lot of time by letting us navigate you to the correct spots and lead you through these Cave Shrine puzzles in Resident Evil 4.

How to find and solve the Small Cave Shrine

A map to the small cave shrine on t he lake.

The first location you’re going to is at the far northeast end of the lake and is called the Small Cave Shrine. Make your way inside and you will come across a panel with a circle of buttons with unique symbols. Your goal here is to figure out which symbols to press, and in what order, to unlock the way to the key item you need.

Related Videos

You will likely have already seen one or two symbols painted on the walls as you came in, but the order is what’s important. Labeling each button 1 through 8, with 1 at the top and counting up going clockwise, here’s the correct sequence to input:

Related
A series of symbols in a circle.
  1. Button No. 7
  2. Button No. 6
  3. Button No. 4

Once inside, pick up the Blasphemer’s Head.

How to find and solve the Large Cave Shrine

A map of the Large Cave Shrine on the lake.

The Large Cave Shrine is further down on the south end of the lake near the Boat House where you first departed. The puzzle inside follows the same idea — find the symbols in the environment and press them in the correct order on an identical panel by a door — but you will need to deal with a swarm of enemies first. Here are what buttons to press using the same method as before:

  1. Button No. 2
  2. Button No. 5
  3. Button No. 7

Inside, you will pick up the Apostate’s Head.

Now that you have both heads, head back to the Mural Cave and to the shrine. Place each of the heads on the two large hand-shaped platforms on either side (it doesn’t appear to matter which head goes on which side) and the Church Key will be unlocked.

Editors' Recommendations

Is Resident Evil 4 co-op?
Leon and Ashley in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Leon Kennedy is given the dangerous task of tracking down and rescuing the president's daughter from a mysterious cult in Resident Evil 4. Things quickly go sideways when he encounters the locals, who are all infected with Las Plagas, which turns them into zombie-like monsters. The remake will have you progressing through this same scenario, though with some alterations. If you're finding this mission a bit more difficult than you expected, you might be wondering if you can call in a friend as backup to lend a hand. Did the Resident Evil 4 remake add an option to let you play co-op that wasn't present in the original? Here's your answer.
Can you play co-op in Resident Evil 4?

Sadly, no. The Resident Evil 4 remake remains a completely single-player experience just like the original. Despite there being numerous instances where Leon is accompanied by NPCs, mainly Ashley, there is never an option for another player to take control of her or any of the other characters. This is one mission you will need to handle by yourself.

Read more
Resident Evil 4 Remake PC: best settings, ray tracing, FSR, and more
Leon parries a chainsaw villager in Resident Evil 4.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is undoubtedly one of the most visually impressive PC releases we've seen in the past few years. Leveraging the highly scalable RE Engine, the game looks great while accommodating a wide range of hardware. In this guide, we're going to help you find the best settings.

In addition to the flexible engine, Resident Evil 4 Remake includes upscaling options and ray tracing to push high-end rigs to their limit. I've spent a few hours testing the game to dig into how ray tracing performs, what the best settings are, and what you can expect out of upscaling.
Best settings for Resident Evil 4 Remake

Read more
All Resident Evil games, ranked from best to worst
A zombie crawls after someone in Resident Evil 2.

Many people credit the Resident Evil games with the birth of the survival-horror genre in video games. From spinoffs to sequels to remakes, sifting through all the Resident Evil games can be a challenge. If you’ve never played one before, you want to make sure you start with the right game. 

Everyone might have their own ideas about the “best” or “worst” Resident Evil games, but we’ve done our best to rank the games in the series for you. Keep in mind that we’ll only consider games with "Resident Evil" in the title, so we won’t include spinoff titles like Operation Raccoon City or Umbrella Chronicles.

Read more