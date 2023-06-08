 Skip to main content
All Faded Plaque puzzle solutions in Diablo 4

Jesse Lennox
By

With the transition to a more open-world format for Diablo 4, there are far more things to discover as you travel across Sanctuary. In addition to the normal monsters, quests, and World Events, there are plenty of more mysterious locations to discover. Perhaps the most perplexing thing you will stumble upon is the collection of Faded Plaques. These shrines are small puzzles, but aside from a slight clue, they are very tricky to solve. If you want to know how to solve all the Faded Plaque puzzles in Diablo 4 for some easy rewards, here’s how to do it.

All Faded Plaque puzzle solutions

A faded plaque gives a mysterious clue to a wanderer.
Activsion Blizzard

Each Faded Plaque has a small line to clue you in on what you need to do to solve them. Depending on which clue you get, solving it will give you a different reward. Each one requires you to perform a specific emote in front of the shrine, so you can complete all of them as soon as you find them. To perform an emote, you need to press up on the D-pad if you’re playing on console, or press the key on PC to bring up the emote wheel — just remember that not all emotes are visible at once so you may need to tab over to the other wheels to find the one you need. You can also customize which emotes are available on your primary wheel to put the ones you like or use most front and center.

Here’s each clue, what you need to do to solve it, and the reward given:

Atone…thy darkest…sins…

Solution: Sorry emote

Reward: Potions

Bid Farewell…all…you love…

Solution: Goodbye emote

Reward: Speed buff

Embolden…soul…unrelenting evil…

Solution: Cheer emote

Reward: Temporary spirit ally

Give Aid…meek…powerless

Solution: Help emote

Reward: Gain a temporary barrier

Gratitude…rewards…virtuous…

Solution: Thanks emote

Reward: Temporary bonus gold drops

Greet…death…open arms…

Solution: Hello emote

Reward: Turns you invisible until your next attack, which will deal 20% more damage

Dare…provoke..ire…fate…

Solution: Taunt emote

Reward: Become unstoppable

