 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to solve the Gauntlet of Shar puzzles in Baldur’s Gate 3

Jesse Lennox
By

Based on the classic pen-and-paper Dungeons and Dragons, it shouldn’t surprise you that Baldur’s Gate 3 has tons of dungeons to explore. Inside, you will find plenty of monsters, traps, and loot, but perhaps most terrifying of all, puzzles. Most of the game is determined by your character’s stats and rolls, but puzzles fall completely on your own ability to solve them. The Gauntlet of Shar, for example, is a dungeon you can find in a couple of different ways, and it’s important for both Shadowheart’s main Daughter of Darkness quest, as well as Astarion‘s Palke Elf quest, so there’s no avoiding it for too long. There are two main puzzles you hit right away in this dungeon, so let us be your Dungeon Master and guide you through.

How to solve the Mausoleum puzzle

A party approaching a painting in a mausoleum.
Larian Studios

Your first puzzle will appear when you come to the Thorm Mausoleum and involves three paintings. There’s a book in this room that gives you a hint as to what to do. It reads “From splendor, to tragedy, to infamy.” This is informing you in which order you should interact with the paintings in the room with the coffin. Before you attempt this, go around and disarm all the traps in this room to be safe.

Recommended Videos

Here are the paintings you should interact with in order:

  • The painting of the Moonrise Towers (southwest wall)
  • The painting of Thorm weeping with his dead daughter (southeast wall)
  • The painting of Thorm on this throne (north wall)

Once done, the doorway will open and you can take the elevator straight to your next puzzle in the dungeon proper.

Related

How to solve the statue puzzle

A statue with purple markings glowing on the floor.
Larian Studios

After exiting the elevator, you will see a statue holding a sphere that you are unable to approach. You need to go around the exterior rooms and interact with the levers to remove the lanterns. Be warned that, again, this room is littered with deadly traps you’d do well to avoid. Once all the lanterns are gone, purple markings around the statue will appear in two broken rings. Select a single character from your party, and have the others remain where they are. The character must carefully walk to the center through the gaps without touching the edges and then interact with the orb. Touching it will unlock the next door to go into the dungeon and finally do some combat.

The remainder of this dungeon is mostly combat, but with some fun mechanics thrown in, such as facing a group that mimics your party, a stealth section, and even a bit of platforming in the dark.

Editors' Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Which Baldur’s Gate 3 race should you pick?
Baldurs Gate 3

Some RPGs with multiple races don't limit you too much depending on which you choose to play, but most RPGs also don't have 11 choices as Baldur's Gate 3 does. Your race will obviously be a massive cosmetic choice, with your choices ranging from normal Humans to scaly Dragonborn and stout Dwarfs, but the effects of this choice will ripple throughout your playthrough. Your race can have a huge impact on the various stories in Baldur's Gate 3 since some characters will react to your race differently, but you'll never know how that will play out until you come across them. What we can help you with when creating your character is selecting the best race to pair with your class in Baldur's Gate 3.
Elf

The Elf is typically seen as a ranger or a more dexterous race, which holds true for Baldur's Gate 3. They come with two extra stats in Dex and are proficient with both long and shortwords, as well as long and shortbows. They also have two important traits, the first being Darkvision which lets you see up to 12 meters in the dark. The second is Fey Ancestry which gives them a bonus to saving throws when they are being charmed, plus can't be put to sleep using magic. This is a great race to pair with a Ranger or Rogue class.
Tiefling

Read more
Which Baldur’s Gate 3 class should you pick?
A mage holding a flaming object.

The world of Dungeons & Dragons, which is of course where Baldur's Gate 3 comes from, is all about choice and crafting your own story through the world. Baldur's Gate 3 promises plenty of ways to alter the story, including a reported 1,700 different ending permutations. But the first and most important decision you make will be which class your main character is. Along with your race, your class is what will define how your character plays, including what roles they are best suited for and what abilities they can learn in and out of combat. With 12 to pick from at the start, plus 48 total subclasses within those main 12, it can feel like an overwhelming choice to make so early. To make things easier, we'll break down all the classes in Baldur's Gate 3 to help you decide which one to pick.
All Baldur's Gate 3 classes
Barbarian

The Barbarian is likely the easiest class to wrap your head around just based on the name. This class focuses primarily on the Strength stat and is all about melee damage. They are proficient with light and medium armor, shields, simple and martial weapons, plus get the unique Rage class action. When you enter the Rage state, you deal more damage and can survive fatal wounds. Their saving throws are linked to the Strength and Constitution stats.

Read more
How long is Baldur’s Gate 3?
A party of heroes stands on a cliff in Baldur's Gate 3.

CRPGs are notorious for being very lengthy investments, and Baldur's Gate 3 is no exception. Even in its early access days, players were spending hundreds of hours on just the first act of the game, though just doing the main story would be significantly less. Some people may spend hours just in the character creator choosing their race and speccing out their class, while others may dive in and only do the main quests. In a game this large, your playtime will vary quite a bit, but no matter how much, or little, of a completionist you are, we can give you a good idea of just how long Baldur's Gate 3 will take to beat.
How long is Baldur's Gate 3?
Oh boy, this is going to be a somewhat complicated and intimidating answer. Baldur's Gate 3 is a massive CRPG that is all about giving you a unique and tailored experience. Everything from your race, stats, and skills to choices, dialogue choices, and successful or failed skill checks can alter your playtime in some way. There's also the vast number of optional activities and objectives you can choose to engage with or ignore, as well as your difficulty level, to consider. Prior to launch, Larian Studios developer Swen Vincke said that an average playthrough of the game would take "between 75 to 100 hours, that's what we're seeing. That's not doing everything, that is just going to be a playthrough. There will be people who will be way over that, the ones who want to do everything. They will probably hit 200 hours, I think. On average, we're seeing people who are going through take about 75 to 100 hours."

From our experience, we would say that figure is accurate if you're playing on the normal difficulty and taking time to do some sidequests and diversions to explore and engage in a decent amount of the optional content. Normally, a 25-hour range would be a bit wide as an average, but when you consider how your class comes into play, how much combat you encounter, to what degree you are role-playing, and whether or not you're playing alone or in co-op, it starts to make more sense.

Read more