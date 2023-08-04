How to solve the moon puzzle in the Defiled Temple in Baldur’s Gate 3

There's always a type of puzzle that some people just have trouble with for one reason or another. For many, that is spinning or sliding puzzles like the moon puzzle you will run up against while exploring the Defiled Temple in Baldur's Gate 3 during the "Find the Nightsong" quest. This puzzle comes after a tough battle, but may prove to be a bigger roadblock than the previous fight. You will be in a chamber with four spinning dials that need to be positioned in the correct order so the moon symbols line up. Since spinning one will impact the others, it isn't as easy as just spinning each one into the correct position one at a time. If you're stumped on this moon puzzle, here's how to solve it in Baldur's Gate 3.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Reach the Defiled Temple

How to solve the moon puzzle

There are four discs in the center of this room with a beam of light shining on one. Each one has several symbols representing the different phases of the moon. Your ultimate goal is to position them so that the top plate only has full moons, the bottom only new moons, and the two on the sides have half moons. Here's the quickest way to do it.

Step 1: Orient yourself so that the beam of light is on the bottom panel and the top is facing north.

Step 2: Spin the discs in the following order:

Top

Left

Left

Left

Bottom

Left

Left

Right

Right

Bottom

Right

Right

Step 3: If done correctly, you should earn some XP and get some dialogue about a passage leading further down has opened.

Step 4: Proceed further down into the Underdark to continue on the "Find the Nightson" quest.

