How to reach the Nameless Village in Dragon’s Dogma 2

One of the key missions to help prove you’re the true Arisen in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is to figure out the real identity of the false Sovran. One clue you have as to figuring this out is hidden in the Nameless Village, though not all is as it seems there. The first step will be, of course, reaching this unassuming little town. If you’re running in circles trying to reach it, here are some better directions to get to the Nameless Village.

How to find the Nameless Village

Once you take this quest from Brant, a waypoint will be put on your map far to the east. Follow the general direction until you enter the zone where you need to start exploring to actually find it. If you follow the main road, you will find it blocked by a massive pile of boulders, forcing you to take a side path through the forest.

After running by or fighting some nasty beasts, you will link up back to the path and go straight into the village to investigate. The mansion at the top of the hill will be your main stop, but the secret location you want to visit to get the intel you need is down a hole behind the mansion. Head down and through a little platforming trial to discover the truth behind this odd village and the false Sovran.

