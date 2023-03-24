Anyone who played the original Resident Evil 4 back in the day knows that the unique Red9 handgun was one of the most powerful weapons you could get your hands on, and that hasn’t really changed in Capcom’s new remake. Though the red dot sight is no longer standard as it once was, the Red9 still hits nearly as hard as it did back then, so it’s a worthy addition to your arsenal on any difficulty level. If you’re looking to score this fan-favorite gun, you have two methods to do so, and we’ll fill you in on the details here.

Where to Get the Red9

The Red9 can first be obtained near the beginning of Chapter 4. After a short trek, you’ll gain access to another boat, which you can then use to navigate the lake and its surrounding waterways. When you’re ready to get the Red9, set out toward the center of the lake to find a decrepit ship.

When you arrive at the decrepit ship, hop dock on the side and board it. There’s a chest directly in front of you after you board, but it’s not the one you’re looking for. Grab what’s inside and then walk out and veer to the left. The chest here contains the Red9.

If you miss the Red9 at this point in Chapter 4, don’t be too worried, as you’ll still be able to purchase it from the merchant in Chapter 5. After you rescue Ashley and return to the village, you can buy it from him at his stall near the town hall.

