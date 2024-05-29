XDefiant factions guide: all abilities and ultras

XDefiant certainly has plenty of guns and fast-paced gameplay to offer right out of the gate, but if you want to make the most of your options in gunfights, you’ll need to choose a faction that complements your playstyle. Each faction features three unlockable characters who all share universal passives, abilities, and ultras that can turn the tide of battle in a heartbeat. Below, we’ve listed a breakdown of each faction and their kits so you can figure out what suits you best.

Contents Cleaners

DeadSec

Echelon

Libertad

Phantoms

Note: You can change your faction mid-battle, so always feel free to swap between them on the fly to better help your team accomplish specific tasks.

Cleaners

Cleaners are heavy damage dealers from The Division franchise, and they feature a kit designed around cleansing everything with deadly fire.

Passive: Incendiary Rounds — Bullets inflict fire damage at the cost of reduced range.

— Bullets inflict fire damage at the cost of reduced range. Ability 1: Incinerator Drone — A drone drops napalm and burns everything in a straight line.

— A drone drops napalm and burns everything in a straight line. Ability 2: Firebomb — Detonates a Molotov cocktail at your feet to ignite everything around you.

— Detonates a Molotov cocktail at your feet to ignite everything around you. Ultra: The Purifier — Grants you a flamethrower for a limited time.

DeadSec

DeadSec brings hacking to the forefront, capitalizing on their well-known disruption from the Watch Dogs franchise.

Passive: Fabricator — Fabricates a new device after each time you deploy one.

Fabricates a new device after each time you deploy one. Ability 1: Hijack — Hacks enemy-deployed abilities to make them your own.

— Hacks enemy-deployed abilities to make them your own. Ability 2: Spiderbot — Deploys a spiderbot that targets and attaches to the face of nearby foes to stun them.

— Deploys a spiderbot that targets and attaches to the face of nearby foes to stun them. Ultra: Lockout — Disables your foes’ HUD, mini-map, and abilities in your general area.

Echelon

Echelon from Splinter Cell are recon specialists who prioritize stealth and revealing enemy locations to everyone on your team.

Passive: Low Profile — You don’t appear on enemy mini-maps under any circumstances.

— You don’t appear on enemy mini-maps under any circumstances. Ability 1: Digital Ghillie Suit — Renders you nearly invisible for a limited time.

— Renders you nearly invisible for a limited time. Ability 2: Intel Suit — Highlights the location of nearby enemies for you and your team.

— Highlights the location of nearby enemies for you and your team. Ultra: Sonar Goggles — Reveals all enemies on the map and grants you a deadly Third Eheclon 5.7 pistol for a brief time.

Libertad

Far Cry 6‘s Libertad is all about healing, providing various regenerative and health-boosting abilities for you and your allies.

Passive: Espíritu de — Constantly regens health for you and nearby allies.

— Constantly regens health for you and nearby allies. Ability 1: BioVida Boost — Sends out a wave that increases health for you and nearby allies.

— Sends out a wave that increases health for you and nearby allies. Ability 2: El Remedio — Throws a gas canister that heals any allies within it until destroyed or canceled.

— Throws a gas canister that heals any allies within it until destroyed or canceled. Ultra: Médico Supremo — Doubles health and provides a healing boost for a limited time.

Phantoms

Phantoms from the Ghost Recon franchise are the most defensive class in the game, offering increased health and multiple types of shields to protect your team.

Passive: Hardened — Has a higher maximum health than other classes.

— Has a higher maximum health than other classes. Ability 1: Mag Barrier — Throws out an electromagnetic shield that blocks incoming fire and grenades.

— Throws out an electromagnetic shield that blocks incoming fire and grenades. Ability 2: Blitz Shield — Grants you a protective tactical shield for melee bashes.

— Grants you a protective tactical shield for melee bashes. Ultra: Aegis — Surrounds you with a plasma shield and grants you a close-quarters scattergun.

