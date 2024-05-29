 Skip to main content
XDefiant factions guide: all abilities and ultras

A Defiant standing with a gun in front of a large yellow X.
Ubisoft

XDefiant certainly has plenty of guns and fast-paced gameplay to offer right out of the gate, but if you want to make the most of your options in gunfights, you’ll need to choose a faction that complements your playstyle. Each faction features three unlockable characters who all share universal passives, abilities, and ultras that can turn the tide of battle in a heartbeat. Below, we’ve listed a breakdown of each faction and their kits so you can figure out what suits you best.

Note: You can change your faction mid-battle, so always feel free to swap between them on the fly to better help your team accomplish specific tasks.

Cleaners

Cleaners are heavy damage dealers from The Division franchise, and they feature a kit designed around cleansing everything with deadly fire.

  • Passive: Incendiary Rounds — Bullets inflict fire damage at the cost of reduced range.
  • Ability 1: Incinerator Drone — A drone drops napalm and burns everything in a straight line.
  • Ability 2: Firebomb — Detonates a Molotov cocktail at your feet to ignite everything around you.
  • Ultra: The Purifier — Grants you a flamethrower for a limited time.

DeadSec

DeadSec brings hacking to the forefront, capitalizing on their well-known disruption from the Watch Dogs franchise.

  • Passive: Fabricator — Fabricates a new device after each time you deploy one.
  • Ability 1: Hijack — Hacks enemy-deployed abilities to make them your own.
  • Ability 2: Spiderbot — Deploys a spiderbot that targets and attaches to the face of nearby foes to stun them.
  • Ultra: Lockout — Disables your foes’ HUD, mini-map, and abilities in your general area.

Echelon

Echelon from Splinter Cell are recon specialists who prioritize stealth and revealing enemy locations to everyone on your team.

  • Passive: Low Profile — You don’t appear on enemy mini-maps under any circumstances.
  • Ability 1: Digital Ghillie Suit — Renders you nearly invisible for a limited time.
  • Ability 2: Intel Suit — Highlights the location of nearby enemies for you and your team.
  • Ultra: Sonar Goggles — Reveals all enemies on the map and grants you a deadly Third Eheclon 5.7 pistol for a brief time.

Libertad

Far Cry 6‘s Libertad is all about healing, providing various regenerative and health-boosting abilities for you and your allies.

  • Passive: Espíritu de — Constantly regens health for you and nearby allies.
  • Ability 1: BioVida Boost — Sends out a wave that increases health for you and nearby allies.
  • Ability 2: El Remedio — Throws a gas canister that heals any allies within it until destroyed or canceled.
  • Ultra: Médico Supremo — Doubles health and provides a healing boost for a limited time.

Phantoms

Phantoms from the Ghost Recon franchise are the most defensive class in the game, offering increased health and multiple types of shields to protect your team.

  • Passive: Hardened — Has a higher maximum health than other classes.
  • Ability 1: Mag Barrier — Throws out an electromagnetic shield that blocks incoming fire and grenades.
  • Ability 2: Blitz Shield — Grants you a protective tactical shield for melee bashes.
  • Ultra: Aegis — Surrounds you with a plasma shield and grants you a close-quarters scattergun.

Is XDefiant free?
XDefiant

XDefiant is a compelling first-person shooter that Ubisoft has positioned as a direct competitor to games like Call of Duty, and it seems to be paying off so far with plenty of buzz about the game. Now that it's available for everyone to dive into, excitement is at an all-time high, so it makes sense that you may be wondering what the hype is all about. Of course, with game prices getting so expensive these days, you may also be wondering whether it's going to cost you to check out XDefiant. We've got some good news for you below.
Is XDefiant free?
Put simply: Yes, XDefiant is a free-to-play game. You can download the game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or PC right now and jump into some matches without paying a dime.

However, like similar free live service games, such as Fortnite or Apex Legends, XDefiant is monetized via microtransactions. This means you can purchase things like character and weapon skins, animations, and more using real money — though Ubisoft has promised that these are purely cosmetic and will never grant a competitive advantage to players who buy them.

Read more
