All XDefiant guns and how to unlock them

Xdefiant gun
Ubisoft

XDefiant is a fast-paced first-person shooter with a wide variety of gun types to choose from, giving you a ton of choices on how to build your loadouts. Whether you’re a run-and-gun kind of person or prefer to sit back and pop foes from afar, you’ll find that there’s something here that fits your playstyle. However, you’ll need to first unlock most of the guns by completing challenges, and some of them can require playing a specific way for a bit. When you’re ready to do that, here’s how to unlock every gun in XDefiant.

Assault Rifles

There are currently five assault rifles available in XDefiant. These excel in medium- to long-range gunfights, but can also perform relatively well up close.

  • AK-47 – Deal 4,000 damage with assault rifles
  • ACR 6.8 – Get 10 Longshot kills with assault rifles
  • M16A4 – Get 20 headshot kills with assault rifles
  • M4A1 – Unlocked automatically
  • MDR – Reach tier 10 in the Preseason Battle Pass (free)
SMGS

There are currently four SMGs available in XDefiant. These are extremely deadly in close-quarters combat, but experience fairly strong damage drop-off at longer ranges.

  • MP5A2 – Unlocked automatically
  • MP7 – Get 20 Point-Blank kills with SMGs
  • P90 – Get 10 hip-fire kills with SMGs
  • Vector .45 ACP – Deal 10,000 damage with SMGs

LMGs

There are currently three LMGs available in XDefiant. These are incredible at providing suppressive fire at a distance, but they’re also slow, but powerful damage dealers at any range.

  • M249 – Unlocked automatically
  • M60 – Deal 5,000 damage to enemy equipment with LMGs
  • RPK-74 – Deal 10,000 damage with LMGs
An XDefiant soldier looking at an explosion.
Ubisoft

Shotguns

There are currently three shotguns available in XDefiant. These are the masters of point-blank firefights, though they are virtually useless at medium range and beyond.

  • AA-12 – Get 15 Point-Blank kills with shotguns
  • Double Barrel – Get 10 hip-fire kills with shotguns
  • M870 – Unlocked automatically

Marksman Rifles

There are currently two marksman rifles available in XDefiant. These blend the run-and-gun experience of an AR or SMG with high-risk/high-reward single-shot damage that can quickly drop foes at any range.

  • MK 20 SSR – Unlocked automatically
  • SVD – Get 15 Longshot kills with marksman rifles

Sniper Rifles

There are currently two sniper rifles available in XDefiant. These are the ultimate long-range weapons, providing opportunities for one-shot kills at the expense of slower movement and aiming.

  • M44 – Unlocked automatically
  • TAC-50 – Get 10 One-Shot kills with sniper rifles

Secondaries

There are currently five secondaries available in XDefiant. These are usually reserved for use as a last resort due to their lower damage, but they can be a vital part of survival if you run out of ammo in your primary weapon.

  • 686 Magnum – Get 5 kills quickly after swapping weapons
  • 93R – Sprint 240 seconds with a secondary weapon equipped
  • D50 – Deal 1,000 damage with secondaries
  • M1911 – Get 4 Point-Blank kills with secondaries
  • M9 – Unlocked automatically

