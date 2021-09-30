  1. Gaming
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Monster Hunter Rise coming to PC next year with 4K support

By

After a nearly yearlong wait, Monster Hunter fans on PC will finally be able to play the latest entry in the franchise. Capcom’s Monster Hunter Spotlight show at this year’s Tokyo Game Show revealed that Monster Hunter Rise will finally be coming to PC via Steam on January 12, 2022 — and with a ton of PC-specific improvements and features to boot.

The game, which is currently available for pre-order, will include everything from its Switch release, including all of its free DLC. However, the real goodies here are Monster Hunter Rise‘s PC improvements. Players with a beefy enough rig and the right monitor will be able to play the game at up to 4K resolution with HDR and an unlocked frame rate. Monster Hunter Rise will even support ultrawide monitors, giving owners of the massive screens use of every single pixel at their disposal.

Anyone new to Monster Hunter will be able to give the game a try long before it actually releases. A demo for Monster Hunter Rise is set to go live on Steam on October 13, months before the game properly releases next year.

While this is all good news for Monster Hunter fans, some are worried that the progress they’ve made on Monster Hunter Rise‘s Switch version may be left behind. Capcom did not say whether or not cross-save would be coming with the game’s PC version. If it’s not included, fans of the game may have to choose between an improved gameplay experience or keeping the save file they’ve poured tens, or even hundreds, of hours into.

Editors' Recommendations

How to download WatchOS 8 to your Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 6

This is the CHEAPEST 50-inch QLED 4K TV you can buy today

The 50-inch Vizio M50Q7-J01 QLED 4K TV with a colorful car on the display.

Walmart is having a TECH FLASH SALE — save on laptops, TVs, and more

The LG 70UP7070PUE, a 70-inch 4K TV, showing a snowy scene on the display.

The best hard drive enclosures

Messenger and Instagram gain cross-app group chats, new themes

Instagram Login

Yoshi’s Story taught me about consequences in video games

Yoshi's Story composite image.

Get your game on with the best controllers for Android smartphones

Razer Raiju Mobile Games Controller with a smartphone attached, on a table in a sitting room

The best touchscreen laptops for 2021

HP Spectre x360 15 2019 review

The Galaxy S21 Ultra’s great camera doesn’t make life easy for the iPhone 13 Pro

The Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro's cameras.

We can’t believe how cheap this Dell laptop is today

The new Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop on white background.

Best cheap gaming deals for October 2021

father and son playing video games

Check out these cool Earth images taken from higher up than the ISS

Earth as seen from the Crew Dragon during the Inspiration4 mission.

NASA’s Mars helicopter decided not to take its 14th flight

mars helicopter survives first challenge ahead of maiden flight ingenuity on