After a nearly yearlong wait, Monster Hunter fans on PC will finally be able to play the latest entry in the franchise. Capcom’s Monster Hunter Spotlight show at this year’s Tokyo Game Show revealed that Monster Hunter Rise will finally be coming to PC via Steam on January 12, 2022 — and with a ton of PC-specific improvements and features to boot.

The game, which is currently available for pre-order, will include everything from its Switch release, including all of its free DLC. However, the real goodies here are Monster Hunter Rise‘s PC improvements. Players with a beefy enough rig and the right monitor will be able to play the game at up to 4K resolution with HDR and an unlocked frame rate. Monster Hunter Rise will even support ultrawide monitors, giving owners of the massive screens use of every single pixel at their disposal.

Anyone new to Monster Hunter will be able to give the game a try long before it actually releases. A demo for Monster Hunter Rise is set to go live on Steam on October 13, months before the game properly releases next year.

While this is all good news for Monster Hunter fans, some are worried that the progress they’ve made on Monster Hunter Rise‘s Switch version may be left behind. Capcom did not say whether or not cross-save would be coming with the game’s PC version. If it’s not included, fans of the game may have to choose between an improved gameplay experience or keeping the save file they’ve poured tens, or even hundreds, of hours into.

Editors' Recommendations