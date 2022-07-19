 Skip to main content
No More Heroes 3 won’t be Switch exclusive anymore come October

Joseph Yaden
By

No More Heroes 3, which was previously a Nintendo Switch exclusive, is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Steam and Microsoft Windows Store) on October 11, 2022.

This announcement comes with a new trailer, showcasing the game’s improved framerates and HD visuals for its new platforms. You can pre-order the game from the X-Seed website now.

When No More Heroes 3 launched for Switch in 2021, it received positive reviews, with critics praising its writing, action, and music. The game had suffered from a lengthy development cycle, which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

No More Heroes 3 places you in the shoes of Travis Touchdown, a professional assassin tasked with eliminating targets in order to reach the top of the Galactic Superhero Rankings, while also saving the world in the process (no big deal). It features an open world, fast-paced hack-and-slash gameplay, and a beautiful, vibrant art style. The game is flashy and features tons of fan service, making it a standout entry in the series.

The previous No More Heroes game, Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes launched in 2019 and received mixed reviews. No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle was the last numbered installment, which came to the Wii in 2010.

The No More Heroes series comes to us from Goichi Suda (AKA Suda51), who’s best known for ridiculous action games such as Killer7, Shadows of the Damned, Lollipop Chainsaw (which is getting a remake next year), Killer is Dead, and free-to-play action RPG Let it Die. Many of Suda51’s games have gone under the radar, but have amassed cult followings thanks to their wackiness and over-the-top action sequences.

