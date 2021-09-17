There’s way more to do in Santa Destroy and the surrounding areas in No More Heroes 3 than in previous games. Aside from the main objective of stopping FU and the so-called galactic superheroes from taking over the world, Travis has plenty of ways to volunteer his time to help his friends, while getting some rewards for himself in the process, of course. Bishop is another returning character from previous entries, and has a very important task he needs you to take on for him. The very culture of Santa Destroy depends on it.

DeathMan Cards are a set of collectible cards, each with its own little character printed on them. While they are clearly a parody of certain other collectible cards, thankfully there are only 21 total DeathMan Cards in a complete set. Bishop wants them all, and will pay out with Uc, WESN, materials, and other goodies for each one you turn in, plus a bonus for when you’ve collected the entire set. Finding every DeathMan Card isn’t as hard as it would be in real life, but they’re still challenging to track down. Here’s where to find them all in No More Heroes 3.

Santa Destroy DeathMan Card locations

After you pick up your first DeathMan Card, activate the quest by talking to Bishop in the Beef Head, starting in episode 2. This will kick off the hunt for the whole collection. As with all collectibles, it will make things much easier to have the 80 Chip equipped to give you a signal when you’re near one. Santa Destroy has the first six in the collection.

Just like Jeane’s kittens, the first DeathMan Card is placed basically in your path so you can’t avoid it. Right in the parking lot of your motel, in front of the crumbling half wall by the street is the first card featuring none other than DeathMan himself.

Card #2, Brody, is on the northwest side of the city. It’s in the intersection just before the road turns into the bridge to the northeast.

The third DeathMan Card, Jet Thunder, is straight down the pier on the north corner. Just follow the blue railing until you spot it near one of Jeane’s kittens if you haven’t rounded them up yet.

The fourth card, Mutant Jr., is directly outside of Beef Head. Odds are you tripped over this one on your way out after activating the quest already.

Junkyhead, the #5 card, is way down south near Cafe Gaetano. Find the outside gazebo and picnic tables, where the card will be nearby on the cement floor.

Number 6, Boonian, is in that little corner of the map way down south, just a tiny bit north of the WESN Mining icon on the map. There’s a little park here full of hedges, with the card laying in front of the wooden bench along the main path.

Perfect World DeathMan Card locations

There are five DeathMan Cards in Perfect World, but unfortunately, they won’t be in chronological order going forward. You can always refer to your collection in the menu to double-check which ones you have and are still missing.

DeathMan Card #7, Jarr Man, is slightly southwest of the city center. If you follow the road down, stop when you reach the houses and find the purple one with all white fences near the radio tower. You can snag this card on the front lawn.

The #8 card for Gagagalien is straight north from the optional Designated Match almost dead center of the map. From the main road, go north and look for it behind a chain-link fence down an alleyway.

The next card available is Krush Kombat, #13. To add this one to your deck, go to the port area at the farthest point east on the map. Hug the main building on the back side, with the loading doors, and you’ll stumble right over this card.

Coxian, the 14th card, is our next target. Thankfully it’s easy enough to locate. Just go to the DonMai Sushi and look west for the big red and white diner. Near the restaurant’s entrance, by a light post, is the card.

The last DeathMan Card in Perfect World is #15, Bazoogah Beast. This card is at the very northeastern tip of the map, beyond the Defense Mission. Head around the big cement building and the fence marking the end of the map with the palm tree on the corner. The card is laying on the ground in this area.

Thunderdome DeathMan Card locations

Four more cards litter the ground of Thunderdome. Let’s pick ’em all up!

The first card we’re getting is Bokantian, which is #9. Head north and a little east from where you enter the Thunderdome map, and head for the T-Shirt Alien. This card is right in front of him.

Dropter, the 10th card, is also near a T-Shirt Alien. This time go inside the Thunderdome proper and head slightly west of the alien. Keep your eyes peeled for a small alley between a blue and pale green building. The card is tucked in this space.

The card farthest to the north is Stardustian, which is #11 in the set. Go north from the Defense Mission and look for a hanging orange “sale” sign next to a row of street cones. You will spot the card on this little raised area.

We finish off the Thunderdome with #12, Machian. On the long, straight road leading into the dome, with all the solar panels lining the sides, keep your eyes peeled to the eastern sidewalk. The card is on the ground around halfway down the road.

Call of Battle DeathMan Card locations

The last five DeathMan Cards out in the wild need to be rescued from the Call of Battle area.

#16, American Jumbonian, is hanging out by another T-Shirt Alien. You’ll find this one to the north, east of the Trash Collection mission icon. It will be just ahead of the alien, by the circle pattern on the ground.

Asian Flashian, the #17 DeathMan Card, is in the middle of the beach, east of the Coast Guard icon on the map. Find the beached boat, hop aboard, and grab the card off the deck.

Conveniently located near a save point and the DonMai Shushi shop, we have the #18 DeathMan Card, General Death. Just a bit northeast of these two locations is a broken and battered building. You can collect the card right out front.

The #19 DeathMan Card features Metal King Fighter. To the east of the beach area is a big paved area of the map with a Defense Mission right in the middle. Go just a bit further east of the icon and look on the ground beside a stack of crates and barrels covered in tarps.

The last card out in the open world is the rare #20 DeathMan (Unreleased). Back on the beach, there’s a trench of sorts dug into the sand to the southeast of the more northern of the two optional Designated Matches. Walk down the center and collect this valuable card.

Final DeathMan Card

The 21st and final DeathMan Card once again features the titular DeathMan, this time as a Legendary Card, however. You can’t just find this card laying around. Thankfully, it is automatically given to you once you complete the 9th episode of the main story, but at the same time means you can’t finish off this quest completely until then.

All DeathMan Card rewards

Every DeathMan Card you turn in will give you an individual reward, plus the big bonus at the end for the full set. Here’s what you get for each specific card:

100 Uc, 100 WESN, a Movie Flyer, and the Flame T 200 Uc, 140 WESN, and a Vinyl Doll 300 Uc, 180 WESN, and two World Literature Collections 400 Uc, 220 WESN, and two Movie Flyers. 500 Uc, 260 WESN, two Vinyl Dolls, and Vinyl Club CS 600 Uc, 300 WESN, and two more World Literature Collections 700 Uc, 340 WESN, and three Movie Flyers 800 Uc, 380 WESN, and three Vinyl Dolls 900 Uc, 420 WESN, and three World Literature Collections 1,000 Uc, 460 WESN, a baseball bat, and the Heart CS 1,100 Uc, 520 WESN, and a hockey stick 1,200 Uc, 560 WESN, and two baseball bats 1,300 Uc, 600 WESN, and two hockey sticks 1,400 Uc, 640 WESN, and three baseball bats 1,500 Uc, 680 WESN, three hockey sticks, and the Score Branch T 1,600 Uc, 720 WESN, and four more baseball bats 1,700 Uc, 760 WESN, and four hockey sticks 1,800 Uc, 800 WESN, and five baseball bats 1,900 Uc, 840 WESN, and five hockey sticks 2,000 Uc, 880 WESN, and the Bizarre Jelly Dojin Comic

Finally, when all the cards are turned in to Bishop at the Beef Head you are rewarded with:

3,000 Uc

1,000 WESN

The Deathman Strategy Guide

GLAMUTILATION T-shirt

