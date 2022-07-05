Lollipop Chainsaw is getting a remake and it’s set to release sometime in 2023.

Producer Yoshimi Yasuda posted a lengthy statement on Twitter about Lollipop Chainsaw‘s development and history, noting that a remake is in development. “We have already contacted Warner Bros. about development, and are being supported by them in this endeavor,” Yasuda explains.

He also says that there are going to be changes to the remake from the original, including to the soundtrack. The original game’s soundtrack had 15 licensed songs but unfortunately, it would be hard to include them in the remake. While some licensed music will remain, the remake’s soundtrack will have lots of new music. The new consoles will also provide the remake with better graphics, so the development team wants to employ a more realistic art style.

Lollipop Chainasaw Remake の発表に関する Producer message をお届けします…!!!

Please check Producer message about Lollipop Chainsaw Remake.#lollipopchainsaw#ロリポップチェーンソー pic.twitter.com/ILeLTKNVZ3 — 安田善巳 (@yasudaD5) July 5, 2022

One of the reasons why Yasuda wants to do a remake is because the original game isn’t accessible to newer players. Yasuda says, “Unfortunately, various factors resulted in things making it so that fans can no longer play Lollipop Chainsaw, and it has been some time since players have not been able to access the game on current consoles.”

The original Lollipop Chainsaw launched in June 2012 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The game never released on the PC platform and was not ported to other consoles like the PS4 or Xbox One. It’s not even backward-compatible on Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S and isn’t included in the new PlayStation Plus list of streamable PS3 games.

Yasuda was previously the CEO of Kadokawa Games, which published the original Lollipop Chainsaw, but he left in May to start Dragami Games. His new studio then ended up buying the Lollipop Chainsaw IP from Kadokawa Games shortly after and Yasuda himself teased that the game was going to make some sort of return.

