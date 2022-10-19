Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

A Silent Hill 2 remake was officially announced during Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission showcase. The game is in development over at Bloober Team and will release for PlayStation 5 and PC.

SILENT HILL Transmission (EN) | KONAMI

Being developed in Unreal Engine, the game is in the vein of a third-person over-the-shoulder perspective similar to that of the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes. Series veterans Masahiro Ito and Akira Yamaoka are also involved with the project, in charge of the creature design and music respectively.

The trailer shows the town of Silent Hill and protagonist James Sunderland looking for his wife Mary. James is also seen beating up a few enemies in the game, including the Bubble Head Nurses. The end of the trailer also teases the appearance of Pyramid Head.

Additionally, the remake is a timed console exclusive on PlayStation 5 for at least 12 months. This continues Sony’s trend of locking down third-party games such as Final Fantasy XVI, Forspoken, and Ghostwire: Tokyo. No further details were revealed about the Silent Hill 2 remake, such as its release date. However, it’s been reported that it will have reworked puzzles and new endings.

Rumors have been circulating that developer Bloober Team was in charge of a Konami project, and there were also leaks suggesting that a remake of Silent Hill 2 was coming. Now, we have an official confirmation of it. Bloober Team is best known for its horror games such as Layers of Fear and The Medium. The studio is currently working on the third entry in the Layers of Fear series, titled Layers of Fears.

