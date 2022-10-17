Konami has announced the Silent Hill Transmission livestream, a presentation that will provide updates on the long-dormant horror series. Rumblings of a new Silent Hill game have run rampant for years now, with several rumors (both plausible ones and conspiracy theories) floating around. That rumor mill will be replaced by facts this week as Konami will finally give fans real news. If you want to see the big moment, here’s when you can catch it and what might be revealed.

The latest updates for the SILENT HILL series, will be revealed during the #SILENTHILL Transmission on Wednesday, October 19th, at 2:00 PM. PDT https://t.co/8Knoq9xYsa

What to expect from the Silent Hill Transmission livestream

The Silent Hill franchise has been dormant for many years. While there hasn’t been any concrete news, there have been a few rumors popping up here and there.

Last month, a title called Silent Hill: The Short Message was rated in South Korea. The Medium developer Bloober Team is also reportedly working on a Silent Hill game. Leaks of a Silent Hill 2 remake and a playable concept called Sakura, which could be similar to P.T., also appeared last month. It’s possible that we see any number of this projects come to light, or learn that there’s crossover between them. For instance, it’s possible that Bloober Team’s rumored Silent Hill project is in fact the leaked remake.

What not to expect from the Silent Hill Transmission livestream

It’s worth keeping expectations in check. Konami has been chasing the pachinko game industry for the past few years. Silent Hill: The Short Message‘s developer was listed as UNIANA, which is highly invested in the arcade gaming space. The project could end up being a sort of side game, rather than a full-fledged AAA Silent Hill title.

It’s worth noting that Konami continues to invest in Web3 technology, with a recent job listing mentioning NFTs and blockchain gaming. While it’s more than likely we see a traditional game announced here, it’s not out of the question that Konami could dig up the franchise for anniversary NFTs, as it did with properties like Castlevania.