 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

This massive Silent Hill 2 fan project is getting its final update

By
James and Maria talking in front of a food cart in the fog in Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition
Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition

Ahead of the Silent Hill 2 remake launch next month, a long-running community project that was one of the best ways to play the original is coming to a close. The team behind Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition announced over the weekend that they’re releasing its 10th and final update.

The project’s end has been in the works for around two years, according to a post on X (formerly Twitter), and the team is “satisfied” with the work they’ve done.

Recommended Videos

“Virtually everything we set out to achieve, we accomplished,” project manager John Kubiak said in an announcement video posted Wednesday commemorating the update. “And that brings me a great sense of joy and closure as we wind things down.”

The team is set to take a break before taking on other projects, but in the meantime, they’ll be applying hotfixes and other updates to the game. They won’t be taking on any tasks that require new features, Kubiak said.

Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition - PROJECT COMPLETION ANNOUNCEMENT

A lot of the changes in the huge final update are visual in nature, with restored flashlight reflections, “true” 60-frame-per-second FMVs in cutscenes, and improved water visuals. You can view the long list of changes in this hour-long video, which really shows the granular work the team put in to ensure the Enhanced Edition looks as good as it does. Some full-screen images have been completely re-created in 3D, while specific texture glitches have been fixed. The team even created new assets to expand upon the world, like having scenes that exist beyond walls.

One of my favorite additions involves one puzzle where you have to insert a light bulb into a lamp inside a bar. The team added a power cord to the lamp since, you know, lamps run on electricity.

For a long time, the best way to play Silent Hill 2 on PC was through the Enhanced Edition project. This fan-made mod added huge improvements to the PC copy of the game (which you did need to own before installing the Enhanced Edition), updating it for modern hardware with things higher-definition resolution support and a ton of visual and gameplay fixes. It even looks better — sharper, with deeper colors — in many ways than official console copies, like you’d get on the PlayStation 2. It even has a dedicated speedrun mode that adds an in-game timer and adds updates while maintaining the most common strategies.

Silent Hill 2’s remake, developed by Bloober Team, will release on October 8 for PlayStation 5 and PC.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Silent Hill Transmission stream: How to watch and what to expect
A man enters the foggy town of Silent Hill

This is shaping up to be a big year for the Silent Hill series. Konami's horror franchise got a new, free entry earlier this year as a surprise release, and a film and more games are on the way. And now, we're set to learn more about all of those upcoming projects at a Silent Hill Transmission livestream that will be held ahead of the summer's biggest gaming showcases.

If you're a big fan of this series, then this is definitely a presentation that you will want to tune into. If you're wondering where to watch and would like to set your expectations for the event, we've gathered all the relevant information about these things. This is everything you need to know about the impending Silent Hill Transmission event taking place on May 30.
When is the Silent Hill Transmission?
The Silent Hill Transmission will take place at 4 p.m. PT on Thursday, May 30. Konami has not said how long the showcase will be, but the last time it did something like this, the event lasted around 35 minutes.
How to watch the Silent Hill Transmission
SILENT HILL Transmission (EN) | May 30, 2024 | KONAMI

Read more
Dragon’s Dogma 2’s first updates will tackle its PC performance issues
A character with a bow and arrow in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Capcom revealed what the first updates for Dragon's Dogma 2 will fix and change following the RPG's first weekend on the market.

Dragon's Dogma 2 launched on March 22. While it garnered positive reviews, it also had a bevy of technical issues, particularly on PC. Capcom admitted it was aware of Dragon's Dogma 2's optimization problem on the day it launched and is now outlining the first steps being taken to improve things via game updates. On PC, Capcom will release an update that will improve DLSS Super Resolution quality and fix "an issue where models appeared low-quality under some specific settings."

Read more
Silent Hill: The Lost Message struggles to modernize a sensitive series
Anita holds a phone in Silent Hill: The Short Message.

I had some expectations for the Silent Hill series going into PlayStation’s first State of Play of 2024. Chief among those, I assumed we’d finally get a release date for Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2. That didn’t happen, as a newly revealed combat trailer didn’t even drop a hint about when we might see it on PS5. I didn’t leave the showcase empty-handed, though: Konami would surprise-release a whole unannounced Silent Hill game to make up for it.

Silent Hill: The Short Message, available for free on PS5 right now, is a playable “experience” that reintroduces players to the world of Silent Hill. It’s largely a tech demo showing what Konami can do with current-gen tech, but the 90-minute horror short serves a more important purpose. It reimagines how Silent Hill can speak to younger audiences and the problems they face, bringing some newfound relevance to a series that was dormant through a key decade of mental health discussion.

Read more