Ahead of the Silent Hill 2 remake launch next month, a long-running community project that was one of the best ways to play the original is coming to a close. The team behind Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition announced over the weekend that they’re releasing its 10th and final update.

The project’s end has been in the works for around two years, according to a post on X (formerly Twitter), and the team is “satisfied” with the work they’ve done.

“Virtually everything we set out to achieve, we accomplished,” project manager John Kubiak said in an announcement video posted Wednesday commemorating the update. “And that brings me a great sense of joy and closure as we wind things down.”

The team is set to take a break before taking on other projects, but in the meantime, they’ll be applying hotfixes and other updates to the game. They won’t be taking on any tasks that require new features, Kubiak said.

Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition - PROJECT COMPLETION ANNOUNCEMENT

A lot of the changes in the huge final update are visual in nature, with restored flashlight reflections, “true” 60-frame-per-second FMVs in cutscenes, and improved water visuals. You can view the long list of changes in this hour-long video, which really shows the granular work the team put in to ensure the Enhanced Edition looks as good as it does. Some full-screen images have been completely re-created in 3D, while specific texture glitches have been fixed. The team even created new assets to expand upon the world, like having scenes that exist beyond walls.

One of my favorite additions involves one puzzle where you have to insert a light bulb into a lamp inside a bar. The team added a power cord to the lamp since, you know, lamps run on electricity.

For a long time, the best way to play Silent Hill 2 on PC was through the Enhanced Edition project. This fan-made mod added huge improvements to the PC copy of the game (which you did need to own before installing the Enhanced Edition), updating it for modern hardware with things higher-definition resolution support and a ton of visual and gameplay fixes. It even looks better — sharper, with deeper colors — in many ways than official console copies, like you’d get on the PlayStation 2. It even has a dedicated speedrun mode that adds an in-game timer and adds updates while maintaining the most common strategies.

Silent Hill 2’s remake, developed by Bloober Team, will release on October 8 for PlayStation 5 and PC.