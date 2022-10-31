 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Myst sequel Riven is getting a full remake from developer Cyan Worlds

Cristina Alexander
By

Cyan Worlds has announced that it is remaking the 1997 PC game Riven: The Sequel to Myst. The indie studio wrote in a blog post on Monday that the game is being remade thanks to a grassroots fans project called The Starry Expanse Project.

Riven Announcement

Riven is a puzzle adventure game in which Atrus employs the help of the Stranger and their ability to link books to different worlds known as “Ages” to rescue his wife from his father, Gehn. The Starry Expanse Project, which was founded in 2009, is comprised of a team of dedicated fans who took the initiative to undertake a faithful recreation of Riven from scratch, matching the camera and texture with those of the image renders from the original game in a fully 3D environment. However, the team stopped the project when Cyan began its official efforts to remake the game, with both parties reaching an agreement for the studio to use parts of the fan project for reference.

“We spoke confidentially with the Starry Expanse team a couple of years ago about the exciting news that Cyan finally had the resources to tackle remaking Riven,” Cyan said. “Together, we reached an agreement which allowed us to reference core pieces of their efforts to jump-start our development. They subsequently ceased development on The Starry Expanse Project, as our official efforts to remake Riven began.”

Although The Starry Expanse Project dissipated after helping kick off the Riven remake, Cyan said it has still kept in touch with most of the members behind it. It even went so far as to hire one of them to work on the official remake.

Cyan said on its FAQ page that the remake of Riven will not be an update to the original game. The list of platforms it will be made for is unknown.

Editors' Recommendations

How to pre-order Assassin’s Creed Mirage: retailers, editions, and bonuses
An assassin overlooking Baghdad.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Assassin's Creed Mirage Basim
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Genesis on a display screen.
Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty DLC not coming to last-gen consoles
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty's new character.
Valve is testing a new Big Picture Mode for Steam. Here’s how to try it
A picture of the Steam Deck
Resident Evil Village shows just how good Mac gaming can be
resident evil village on mac performance residentevilvillage09
‘Wordle’ today, October 28: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#496)
Woman holding an iPhone with Wordle.
5 deals you should shop in Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale
Best Buy logo on a building.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II doesn’t let Xbox or PC players disable crossplay
Characters facing forwards in Modern Warfare II screenshot.
How to unlock fast travel in Gotham Knights
Robin crouching with Gotham City in the background.
How to grow mangrove trees in Minecraft
mangrove trees in minecraft tree
Silent Hill f: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
silent hill townfall ascension f
Destiny 2: Where is Xur for the weekend of October 28
destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny