No More Heroes 3 is no longer a Nintendo Switch exclusive

No More Heroes 3 is leaving the world of Nintendo Switch exclusivity behind, as publisher Xseed Games announced that ports of the latest title in the cult classic series are coming to more current and last-gen consoles. Now players on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC can witness Travis Touchdown’s wildest adventure yet.

No More Heroes 3 is the latest, and seemingly final, installment in game writer and director Suda 51’s No More Heroes series. It originally released solely for the Nintendo Switch last year, on August 27.

The game was well-received but got points off from many fans and critical eyes alike for its frame rate, which many saw as an issue with the Nintendo Switch’s hardware. There’s no word yet on if the current-generation edition will fix those issues, but it seems likely considering they’re more powerful devices.

Our favorite otaku assassin returns! Travis Touchdown has been forced out of retirement to defend not only Santa Destroy, but Earth itself! Bring on the beam katana and take on Travis&#39; toughest challenge yet in #NoMoreHeroes3, coming this fall to PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC! pic.twitter.com/kdEJnonUd5

&mdash; XSEED Games (@XSEEDGames) April 15, 2022

One thing that the ports won’t be able to replicate is the game’s use of motion controls. After finishing an enemy off in combat, players swing their controller in the direction of an arrow on-screen to kill them in a stylish explosion of blood. Such an issue was enough to turn certain players away from an enhanced port of the original No More Heroes that released on the PlayStation 3.

No More Heroes 3 isn’t the only game in the series that has moved on from Nintendo exclusivity. Recently, its predecessors, No More Heroes 1 and 2, got ported to Windows PC and Amazon Luna after years of only being available on the Nintendo Wii. The series spi-off, Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes also stopped being only available on the Nintendo Switch and was released on Windows PC and PlayStation 4.

Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC fans of Travis Touchdown , the otaku assassin turned hero, can finish his fight in the fall.

