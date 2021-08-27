  1. Gaming

No More Heroes 3 will be the last game in the series, SUDA51 says

By

Goichi Suda, CEO of Grasshopper Manufacture, posted on Twitter today to announce that he is finished with the No More Heroes series. The statement from the game designer who’s better known as SUDA51 was posted on the official No More Heroes 3 Twitter account and explained that No More Heroes 3 is the final journey for protagonist Travis Touchdown.

For ALL of fans…
Here is a special message about our &quot;No More Heroes 3&quot; release from SUDA51 @suda_51 !
We sincerely hope YOU enjoy &quot;No More Heroes 3&quot;.#NMH3 #NoMoreHeroes3 #TravisTouchdown #GrasshopperManufacture pic.twitter.com/LvMgO6Ikce

&mdash; No More Heroes III-official-GhM (@nmh3_ghm) August 27, 2021

SUDA51 is the director of No More Heroes 3 and he has arguably has the most creative influence on the franchise. He was the director, writer, and designer for Travis Touchdown’s debut game, No More Heroes, in 2007. SUDA51’s career in gaming started in 1993, and he has a collection of wild and inspiring games under his belt. In addition to the No More Heroes series, he has helmed fan-favorite projects such as Killer7, Lollipop Chainsaw, and Let it Die.

In the Twitter, post SUDA51 talks about how they originally wanted a longer name for No More Heroes 3. The name SUDA51 wanted for the game was No More Heroes 3 FINAL BOUT – All-Out Galactic War! However, the team decided to “take a hint from the Rocky series” and significantly shorten the title. The original title was supposed to hint at the fate of Travis Touchdown and the No More Heroes series.

The “Final” part was most important. as SUDA51 has stated that No More Heroes 3 is the final chapter in the Travis Touchdown story. He ends the post by saying goodbye to Travis, to the No More Heroes series, to the days and time passed during the creation of the series, and to all the Travis Touchdowns everywhere.

Editors' Recommendations

No More Heroes 3 review: Fewer heroes and more fun!

no more heroes 3 review e9vn8pruuaeycoa

Overwatch 2: Everything we know about the release date, new heroes, and more

A team of Overwatch characters advance up a street in Overwatch 2.

No More Heroes and its sequel are coming to Steam next week

no-more-heroes-1-and-2-coming-to-steam-next-week

The best Wii games of all time

best wii games smg2

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

How to pre-order the Halo Infinite Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Halo Infinite Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.

The best smart lamps of 2021

Best cheap drone deals for August 2021: DJI, Potensic, Holy Stone and more

dji mavic air review 8

Best cheap home internet deals for August 2021: AT&T, Spectrum, Optimum and more

how to optimize wifi network for work from home wrt1900acs router position location direction improve signal

Google Nest Doorbell is $50 off today

lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung hello video doorbell white 2

The best budget gaming monitors under $200

best gaming monitors under 200 original fabio silva

Nvidia leak hints that its most powerful GPU yet could arrive later this year

Promotional photo of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card.

Qualcomm and ZTE hit new mark for millimeter-wave 5G speeds

Quick Setting screen on the TCL 20 Pro 5G.