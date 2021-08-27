Goichi Suda, CEO of Grasshopper Manufacture, posted on Twitter today to announce that he is finished with the No More Heroes series. The statement from the game designer who’s better known as SUDA51 was posted on the official No More Heroes 3 Twitter account and explained that No More Heroes 3 is the final journey for protagonist Travis Touchdown.

For ALL of fans…

Here is a special message about our "No More Heroes 3" release from SUDA51 @suda_51 !

We sincerely hope YOU enjoy "No More Heroes 3".#NMH3 #NoMoreHeroes3 #TravisTouchdown #GrasshopperManufacture pic.twitter.com/LvMgO6Ikce — No More Heroes III-official-GhM (@nmh3_ghm) August 27, 2021

SUDA51 is the director of No More Heroes 3 and he has arguably has the most creative influence on the franchise. He was the director, writer, and designer for Travis Touchdown’s debut game, No More Heroes, in 2007. SUDA51’s career in gaming started in 1993, and he has a collection of wild and inspiring games under his belt. In addition to the No More Heroes series, he has helmed fan-favorite projects such as Killer7, Lollipop Chainsaw, and Let it Die.

In the Twitter, post SUDA51 talks about how they originally wanted a longer name for No More Heroes 3. The name SUDA51 wanted for the game was No More Heroes 3 FINAL BOUT – All-Out Galactic War! However, the team decided to “take a hint from the Rocky series” and significantly shorten the title. The original title was supposed to hint at the fate of Travis Touchdown and the No More Heroes series.

The “Final” part was most important. as SUDA51 has stated that No More Heroes 3 is the final chapter in the Travis Touchdown story. He ends the post by saying goodbye to Travis, to the No More Heroes series, to the days and time passed during the creation of the series, and to all the Travis Touchdowns everywhere.

