The realm of mobile gaming has come a long way since the days when you were lucky if you could play a game of Snake on your brick of a phone. Today, we all have essentially a modern console in our pockets with games that look and play just as good as what is offered on current consoles. Unlike the console or PC space, mobile games have mostly stuck to either being extremely cheap or simply free-to-play. While that sounds great on the surface, it also means that the storefronts are filled with thousands of games looking for your attention, with only a select few worthy of your time. If you’re looking for your next mobile go-to with no upfront cost, here are the best free-to-play mobile games you may never delete from your home screen.
Honkai: Star Rail
MiHoYo has two of the biggest mobile hits under their belts between Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, but if we were to pick between the two, we’d lean toward the latter. This game has the same level of amazing character designs and gatcha systems, but wrapped up in a sci-fi-inspired turn-based RPG. It really feels like the team took everything it learned from Genshin and updated it for Star Rail, with a gripping story, plenty of quests, tactile combat, and a monetization system that doesn’t feel manipulative.
Fortnite
Candy Crush Saga
Marvel Snap
Card games might be a turn-off for some players, but Marvel Snap bucks the trend. Naturally, it features your favorite iconic comic book heroes, but it’s more than just a digital collectible. The team consists of former Hearthstone developers and it shows. Matches are quick, decks don’t get overly complicated, and the signature Snap mechanic adds a great twist of risk/reward gameplay to the mix. Best of all is that microtransactions are mostly limited to cosmetics and there’s no way to outright buy your way to a more powerful deck.
Pokémon Go
Vampire Survivors
Rocket League Sideswipe
Call of Duty: Mobile
Among Us
Plague Inc.
Old School RuneScape
League of Legends: Wild Rift
Fire Emblem Heroes
