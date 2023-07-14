The best free-to-play mobile games

From the moment we first saw the Nintendo Switch, it was advertised as being a device tailor-made for socializing. The portability, plus the fact that each Joy-Con can be used as an individual controller, makes it the easiest console to bring out for some quick multiplayer fun. As a company, Nintendo has always been focused on making games fun and social experiences first and foremost, and it's certainly exemplified this ideology with the Switch. However, not every game on the Switch is suitable for a party environment. These games need to be more than just multiplayer games — they need to be titles that are easy for anyone to pick up and play.

The first party lineup of Switch games contains a majority of the best party games. No one knows its hardware better than Nintendo, and it's gone out of its way to craft some perfect party games that even people who don't traditionally play games can have fun with, similar to the Wii. That being said, there are way more games on the Switch that can be perfect for small and large gatherings of friends and family. If you want to spice up a party with some games, here are the best party games for Nintendo Switch.