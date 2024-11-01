 Skip to main content
Play this underrated Marvel game for free with Prime Gaming this month

By
Gamora, Groot, Starlord, Rocket Raccoon, and Drax standing ready to fight. Groot is holding a blue llama.
Eidos-Montreal

Amazon Prime Gaming has 24 games up for grabs for members during November, and many are worth your time. But you’ll want to check out the first game on the list, which is now available for free.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, developed by Eidos-Montreal, was vastly underrated when it came out in 2021. While it was critically acclaimed, with one of the best superhero narratives we’ve seen outside of the PlayStation Spider-Man games and an excellent 1980s-inspired soundtrack, then parent company Square Enix said it “undershot” expectations. Whether it was due to poor marketing, comparisons to the poorly received live-service game Marvel’s Avengers (also published by Square Enix) from the previous year, or something else entirely, it flew under the radar.

It did manage to eventually surpass 8 million players, according to Crystal Dynamics, thanks to it entering PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass catalogs. Now, you have the chance to get it with another deal through Prime Gaming. At the very least, you should check it out because it has Cosmo, who is the fan-favorite talking dog, and also a llama for some reason.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | Story Trailer

There are other great games you can grab as well, including Dishonored: Definitive Edition on November 7,  Tomb Raider: Anniversary on November 14, ridiculous couch co-op game Overcooked: Gourmet Edition on November 21, and the space MMO Elite Dangerous on November 27.

You can check out the full list of games below. Be sure to double-check the platform, as some are for GOG, while others are for the Epic Games Store or the Amazon Games App. And as a reminder, you’re automatically a Prime Gaming member if you subscribe to Amazon Prime.

November 1

  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Epic Games Store)
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition (GOG)

November 7

  • Dishonored: Definitive Edition (GOG)
  • Duck Paradox (GOG)
  • Close To The Sun (GOG)
  • Disney Pixar Cars (Amazon Games App)
  • Bang Bang Racing (Amazon Games App)
  • Snakebird Complete (Epic Games Store)

November 14

  • Ms. Holmes: The Case of the Dancing Men (Amazon Games App)
  • Chasm: The Rift (GOG)
  • House of Golf 2 (Epic Games Store)
  • Tomb Raider: Anniversary (GOG)
  • Blade of Darkness (GOG)

November 21

  • Max: The Curse of Brotherhood (Amazon Games App)
  • Overcooked: Gourmet Edition (GOG)
  • Gloomy Tales: One-Way Ticket (Legacy game code)
  • Super Meat Boy (Epic Games Store)
  • Moonscars (GOG)
  • Riot: Civil Unrest (GOG)

November 27

  • Elite Dangerous (Epic Games Store)
  • Sir Whoopa**: Immortal Death (GOG)
  • Jurassic World Evolution (Epic Games Store)
  • Mystery Case Files: The Dalimar Legacy (Amazon Games App)
  • Shogun Showdown (GOG)

