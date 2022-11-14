 Skip to main content
Splatoon 3 gets new ‘chill’ stages and weapons this December

Joseph Yaden
By

Splatoon 3 is getting a major update called Chill Season 2022 on December 1,. This free update includes new stages, weapons, and gear, plus a twist on the Salmon Run game mode.

Splatoon 3 – Chill Season 2022 Announcement – Nintendo Switch

As part of the Chill Season, Splatoon 3 is getting two new stages: Brinewater Springs and Flounder Heights, which first appeared in the original Splatoon for Wii U. In addition, the game will get a new Roller, Charger, and Shooter, along with 10 returning weapons from past Splatoon games.

The Chill Update also features the new Big Run event, which sends players on a mission to protect Wahoo World from the Salmonids. As shown in the trailer, this event is shaping up to be absolute chaos, offering a new twist on the Salmon Run co-op mode. X Battles are also coming alongside the latest update, and it’s unlocked by reaching elite rank in Anarchy Battles. It’s a highly competitive ranked mode meant to test top players’ skills as they aim to climb the leaderboards.

When the update goes live, be sure to check out the in-game vendors for new seasonal gear, custom titles, victory emotes, stickers, and other stylish items.

The Chill Season 2022 update is only a fraction of what Nintendo has in store for Splatoon 3. As the company announced previously, Splatoon 3 will be supported with content for at least two years, with new  modes, items, maps, and other features to enjoy. While much of the planned content will be free, Splatoon 3 will also receive paid content, similar to the Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion.

Keep in mind, players must be subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online to enjoy Splatoon 3’s additional content.

