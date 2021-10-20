In another twist for the Cyberpunk 2077 saga, CD Projekt Red delivered bad news concerning the current-gen port of that game, as well as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 releases of both titles are being delayed from their initial “late 2021” release to 2022.

In September, CD Projekt Red reassured fans that the upgraded current-gen releases of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077 were still on track to release this holiday season. The new press release says the company based the decision to push this planned release back on “recommendations supplied by persons supervising development.”

Projekt Red claims that it wants to allocate additional time to both upgraded port projects, with Cyberpunk 2077 now releasing in the first quarter of 2022 and Witcher 3 releasing in the second quarter of 2022.

As with its previous financial report concerning these two new ports, Projekt Red still hasn’t given any solid word on what will be included in Cyberpunk‘s new release. However, The Witcher 3‘s current-gen edition will come packed with all of the game’s previous expansions, visual upgrades, and additional items inspired by the game’s spinoff Netflix series.

The financial report also includes a graph showing how much work was being allocated to each of Projekt Red’s different projects, including Cyberpunk 2077 and its new port. The graph shows that the work focused on Cyberpunk shrunk from 2020 to 2021 to handle other projects, which may have something to do with the delay.

