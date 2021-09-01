With just three months left in 2021, developer CD Projekt Red has some big plans to cap off what has been a difficult year for the company. In its latest financial report, the company revealed that it’s still planning on releasing two games this year, both next-gen updates. According to the report, the previously announced next-gen versions of The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077 are still on track to arrive in “late 2021.”

Details on what players can expect from the new versions of both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt are sparse. The financial report itself makes no mention of what will be included in the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077. The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt‘s next-gen release on the other hand will come with all of the game’s expansions and “visual upgrades,” along with “extra items inspired by the Netflix series.”

While both games are slated to release later this year, CD Projekt Red has also taken some of its staff away from working on the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077. A graph included in the report shows that over half of the company’s development staff was focused on support for the game, as well as development on its next-gen version. However, as of June 30, that number has fallen substantially.

With 2021 nearly finished, CD Projekt Red is quickly running out of time to ship next-gen versions of its two latest — and bestselling — titles. The case is doubly so for Cyberpunk 2077, which is still plagued by bugs and glitches that require massive patches nearly a year out from its original release.

