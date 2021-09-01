  1. Gaming
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3 next-gen upgrades still on track for this year

By

With just three months left in 2021, developer CD Projekt Red has some big plans to cap off what has been a difficult year for the company. In its latest financial report, the company revealed that it’s still planning on releasing two games this year, both next-gen updates. According to the report, the previously announced next-gen versions of The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077 are still on track to arrive in “late 2021.”

Details on what players can expect from the new versions of both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt are sparse. The financial report itself makes no mention of what will be included in the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt‘s next-gen release on the other hand will come with all of the game’s expansions and “visual upgrades,” along with “extra items inspired by the Netflix series.”

While both games are slated to release later this year, CD Projekt Red has also taken some of its staff away from working on the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077. A graph included in the report shows that over half of the company’s development staff was focused on support for the game, as well as development on its next-gen version. However, as of June 30, that number has fallen substantially.

With 2021 nearly finished, CD Projekt Red is quickly running out of time to ship next-gen versions of its two latest — and bestselling — titles. The case is doubly so for Cyberpunk 2077, which is still plagued by bugs and glitches that require massive patches nearly a year out from its original release.

Editors' Recommendations

The best games like The Legend of Zelda

Link runs across Hyrule in the sequel to Breath of the Wild.

Cyberpunk 2077’s sparse new DLC has players disappointed

cyberpunk 2077 best mods mod third person

The Witcher Monster Slayer: 10 essential tips and tricks for the best Witcher experience

Enemy in The Witcher Monster Slayer attacking through phone.

Here are all the games that support Nvidia’s RTX ray tracing

Minecraft screenshot of water and shore

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Save a huge chunk of change with this awesome Dell XPS laptop deal

The black version of the Dell XPS 13 laptop with a nature scene on the display.

Best cheap Samsung Galaxy Tab deals for September 2021

samsung galaxy tab s6 s4 deals amazon review 3419 610x380

Best cheap bidet deals for September 2021

Best cheap lap desk deals for September 2021

best lap desk deals costway

Best cheap office chair deals for September 2021

staples offering best deals on select printers office chairs plus free shipping chair

Best cheap humidifier deals for September 2021

honeywell humidfier cool moistue walmart deals humidifier

Best cheap bread maker deals for September 2021

best bread maker deals makers

Best cheap grill deals for September 2021

people grilling outside