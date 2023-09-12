 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Cyberpunk 2077 might force you to upgrade your CPU

Monica J. White
By
Promotional art for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.
CD Projekt Red

The highly anticipated expansion to Cyberpunk 2077 is just around the corner, and with the release of Phantom Liberty, many gamers might need to start thinking of upgrading their PCs. Now, CD Projekt Red has shed a little more light on the matter. It seems that some people might need to swap to one of the best CPUs, and even those already running modern hardware should still look into their cooling systems because Cyberpunk 2077 is just about to become a lot more CPU-intensive.

Filip Pierściński, who is a leading scene programmer at CD Projekt Red, shared an update regarding the game’s CPU utilization going forward. Cyberpunk 2077 is famous for requiring one of the top GPUs, but it historically hasn’t made the most out of the CPU. In fact, players had to rely on mods to boost CPU utilization, as the game itself wasn’t able to effectively utilize Intel’s hyper-threading (HT) and AMD’s simultaneous multi-threading (SMT). The good news is that those mods can now be put to rest, but the bad news is that if your hardware is a little outdated, it might struggle to run Cyberpunk 2077 for a whole new reason now.

Recommended Videos

With the patch, Cyberpunk 2077 will be updated to offer native support to eight-core and 16-thread CPUs. Pierściński predicts that the workload on an eight-core CPU should be at around 90%, meaning that the processor will be running almost at maximum capacity.

Before release CP2077 2.0 and PL please check conditions of your cooling systems in PC. We use all what you have, so workload on CPU 90% on 8 core is expected. To save your time please run Cinebench or similar and check stability of your systems 😉https://t.co/TWOAkP0ONu

&mdash; Filip Pierściński (@FilipPierciski) September 11, 2023

To make sure that your CPU is going to be fine with this type of consistently high workload, the developer recommends running a benchmark, such as Cinebench. This will give you some early insight into the stability of your system before you put it through the wringer with the latest Cyberpunk update. If you have a CPU with 12 or more cores, Pierściński suggests turning off HT/SMT, but you can test it out and see what works best for you.

It’s worth noting that this applies both to the patch and the expansion, so even if you’re not going to play Phantom Liberty, the base game itself will still be a lot more taxing on your PC than it was before — and for a game like Cyberpunk, that’s really saying something.

It’s no news that Cyberpunk 2077 is among the most demanding games you can play on PC, and it’s only bound to get more intense with the upcoming patch and expansion. CD Projekt Red, the studio behind the game, has already previously announced that it’ll be raising the system requirements with the patch. It’s also adding path tracing, making the GPU load even higher. It was about time that processors also took the hit, and while it’s tough on older hardware, let’s hope that the gaming experience will be elevated on systems that meet the new requirements.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a UK-based freelance writer and self-proclaimed geek. A firm believer in the "PC building is just like expensive…
Intel thinks your next CPU needs an AI processor — here’s why
intel meteor lake vpu computex 2023

Intel thinks your next processor upgrade should include a dedicated AI processor and its upcoming Meteor Lake chips conveniently fill that gap. The company detailed how it suspects its Vision Processing Units (VPUs) will be leveraged at Computex 2023, and it's including these processors stock on every Meteor Lake chip.

The VPU isn't new. Intel introduced this dedicated AI processor with its 13th-gen Raptor Lake processors, but only on a select few models. The company says they'll come on all Meteor Lake chips, which are slated to launch at the end of 2023.

Read more
Some Ryzen CPUs are burning up. Here’s what you can do to save yours
AMD Ryzen 7000 processor with a visible bulge, next to a burnt motherboard socket.

If you already have one of AMD's best processors for gaming, such as the Ryzen 9 7950X3D or the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, both your CPU and your motherboard might be in trouble.

Several reports of the processor burning up have recently surfaced. While AMD hasn't made any statements, it's possible that a new BIOS update might be enough to keep your gear safe.

Read more
Cyberpunk 2077’s Overdrive mode still isn’t a reason to buy a new GPU
Cyberpunk 2077 on the Cooler Master GP27Q monitor.

Cyberpunk 2077's long-awaited Overdrive feature is here. Announced alongside the Nvidia RTX 4090, the new ray tracing mode brings full path tracing to the world of Night City -- and it looks incredible. It's also extremely demanding, and although there's some argument that the visual improvements are worth it, after testing it myself, the new ray tracing mode doesn't feel like a reason to go out and buy a new graphics card.

Path tracing is essentially the hard way of doing ray tracing, and it's only possible now with the immense power of current-gen GPUs and some crafty AI frame generation. So if you don't have access to the latest and greatest, you can't turn on the feature. Don't be worried, though; for as impressive as path tracing is on paper, it doesn't overhaul the look of Cyberpunk 2077 entirely.
Path tracing isn't just ray tracing
Cyberpunk 2077 | Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode - 4K Technology Preview Reveal

Read more