 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Game developers are furious over Unity’s new runtime fees

Tomas Franzese
By

The makers of Unity, one of the most popular video game engines, announced a new “Unity Runtime Fee” that is set to take effect next year. Game developers aren’t taking kindly to the announcement as the new fee is financially punishing, especially for smaller developers using the Unity Personal and Unity Plus plans.

Unity went into more detail about this in a blog post on Tuesday morning. It explains that starting on January 1, 2024, games that pass certain revenue and install thresholds will have to pay the Unity Runtime Fee. For developers using Unity Pro or Unity Enterprise, games “that have made $1,000,000 USD or more in the last 12 months and have at least 1,000,000 lifetime game installs” will have to pay the fee. For smaller developers using the free Unity Personal plan, this threshold is for titles that “have made $200,000 USD or more in the last 12 months and have at least 200,000 lifetime game installs.” It doesn’t matter whether or not your game was released before January 1 or this announcement, the fee will still apply starting next year if your game boots up with Unity Runtime.

The chart with Unity runtime fees
This chart breaks down the fees Unity game developers will have to pay. Unity

According to a chart produced by Unity, Personal and Plus plan holders will end up paying the big fee proportionally, with it being $0.20 per install. For indie titles that have cheaper price tags and don’t make that much more than $200,000 but are installed a lot, the financial risk is clear. While Unity said it “set high revenue and game install thresholds to avoid impacting those who have yet to find scale, meaning they don’t need to pay the fee until they have reached significant success,” this announcement is not going over well with indie developers, many of whom used Unity Personal because of its cheaper and more accessible nature.

Related

A tweet from game developer Rami Ismail explains that this fee being tied to the number of times the game is installed makes using Unity a risk for developers accounting for subscription service downloads, charity bundles, a free-to-play model, giveaways, and even piracy. Tomas Sala, the developer behind the Falconeer franchise, tweeted about how he’s worried about paying exorbitant fees in the future because he’s given away so many keys to charity. “This is ball-and-chaining me for an engine I already pay every year,” Sala says.

Recommended Videos

Ultimately, the Unity Runtime Fee will punish developers that release receive don’t receive much in the way of revenue but do see high install counts, which is not uncommon in the indie space bolstered by Xbox Game Pass and Humble Bundle. For now, Unity seems to be sticking with its decision, but this is definitely something developers using one of the most popular game engines out there will need to keep in mind when releasing games in the future.

Update: In response to the backlash, Unity posted the following statement on X:

“Today we announced a change to our business model which includes new additions to our subscription plans, and the introduction of a Runtime fee. We wanted to provide clarifying answers to the top questions most of you are asking. Yes, this is a price increase and it will only affect a small subset of current Unity Editor users. Today, a large majority of Unity Editor users are currently not paying anything and will not be affected by this change. The Unity Runtime fee will not impact the majority of our developers. The developers who will be impacted are generally those who have successful games and are generating revenue way above the thresholds we outlined in our blog. This means that developers who are still building their business and growing the audience of their games will not pay a fee. The program was designed specifically this way to ensure developers could find success before the install fee takes effect. We want to be clear that the counter for Unity Runtime fee installs starts on January 1, 2024 – it is not retroactive or perpetual. We will charge once for a new install; not an ongoing perpetual license royalty, like revenue share. We looked for ways to lessen the impact on developers, and provide ways to bring the Runtime fee to zero. If you’re using any of our ad products, Unity Gaming Services or cloud services, etc. please contact us to discuss discounts. We are actively listening to and following your questions closely. Please review our FAQ on today’s announcement. We also invite you to continue to discuss these changes with us on our forums.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Don’t lock in your ‘game of the year’ list yet. 2022 is far from over
The Callisto Protocol monster

Surprise, surprise: God of War Ragnarok is one of the best-reviewed video games of 2022. Even before the game’s review embargo, you could probably have predicted that from context clues. The sequel looked like it wasn’t straying too far from the incredibly well-reviewed God of War (2018), so review scores would likely follow closely behind. And with those scores would surely come the inevitable “game of the year” chatter.

With little time to digest the game between now and December, recency bias dictates that God of War Ragnarok will likely top year-end lists. That might be a deserved honor for Sony’s impressive epic, but 2022 isn’t over yet. Just as the last minutes of a basketball game can completely reverse a team’s fortune, November and December have a history of delivering bracket-busting hits that can easily get lost once the holiday season’s biggest release drops. Buzzer-beaters like Solar Ash and Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon were some of 2021’s finest titles, but their late release dates meant they had trouble breaking into any year-end conversations.

Read more
Three mysterious new Silent Hill games are in development
silent hill townfall ascension f

During Konami's Silent Hill Transmission showcase, the company announced three brand new Silent Hill games. Silent Hill: Townfall, Silent Hill: Ascension, and Silent Hill F.

Silent Hill Townfall is being developed by No Code and published by Annapurna Interactive. The studio released a teaser trailer, and while not many details were revealed, such as drop date or platforms, No Code creative director Jon McKellan says, "To say that Silent Hill has been an inspiration to No Code would be a massive understatement. Our previous two games, Stories Untold and Observation both played with that same deep psychological horror."

Read more
Need a new multiplayer game? Try this 24-player mech shooter
galahad 3093 early access hero

Aside from the recent PC release of Mech Warrior 5 in 2021, there’s been a distinct shortage of games about giant robots duking it out in space. Don’t get me wrong: Titanfall and its sequel were delightful in how they spliced tight first-person shooting with pilotable mechs that one could summon from the sky. Meanwhile, multiplayer-focused mech games like Vox Machinae and Hawken have come and gone, existing in their own corners of the industry. The former was predominantly designed around virtual reality, and the latter was a free-to-play albeit defunct shooter that’s been out of the picture since early 2018. In light of that, there’s plenty of space for a new game to come along and reinvigorate the giant robot niche.

That’s what upcoming arena shooter Galahad 3093 seeks to do. It mixes elements of Mech Warrior, Hawken, Overwatch, and Starsiege: Tribes into one experience. That mix should be, at the very least, intriguing to those who’ve been waiting for their next mech shooter fix.

Read more