 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Stellar Blade developer being sued over… the name Stellar Blade

By
EVE stares at an enemy in Stellar Blade.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Stellar Blade has been the subject of some strange controversies since its release in late April, but one of the strangest has to be a recent lawsuit filed against developer Shift Up and Sony that claims its name is guilty of trademark infringement.

IGN reports that the lawsuit was filed in a Louisiana court earlier this month by Griffith Chambers Mehaffey, the owner of film production company called Stellarblade LLC. His lawyers claim that he’s been using stellarblade.com since 2006, and that his company has existed since 2010. However, the game’s release has made it tougher for people to find information about his business.

Recommended Videos

Mehaffey is seeking damages and for Sony and Shift Up to no longer use the name “Stellar Blade.”

Related

Additionally, the suit claims that the trademarks for his business and Shift Up’s game look “confusingly similar.” Both have blue color schemes and a stylized S, although the two look very different otherwise.

This wasn’t a problem back when the game was announced in 2019 under the name Project EVE, although Sony revealed the Stellar Blade name at its September 2022 State of Play According to U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the Stellar Blade trademark was initially filed in January 2023, with an “opposition” filed on September 11, 2024. Mehaffey filed his own trademark in June 2023, and then sent a cease and desist letter to Shift Up in July.

Stellar Blade was the PlayStation 5’s first big console exclusive release for 2024. While reviews were mixed (Digital Trends said had great style but was “lacking substance”), Shift Up revealed that the game sold 1 million units over the first couple of months. It dropped out of PlayStation’s top 20 downloads list in June.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Stellar Blade feels more like a Soulslike than a fast-paced action RPG
Stellar Blade STALKER fight.

 

Korean developer Shift Up first made a name for itself with mobile games like 2016’s Destiny Child, a turn-based RPG, and 2022’s Goddess of Victory: Nikke, an on-rails third-person shooter. Now, Shift Up is throwing its hat into the ring of AAA game development with Stellar Blade, an action game starring a young woman named Eve who is trying to reclaim Earth from an invading alien species. The developer’s first attempt at crafting a premium console experience is already much stronger than I expected.

Read more
PS5 exclusive Stellar Blade is getting a free demo later this week
Eve kneeling with her sword.

Shift Up and Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed that a free demo for its upcoming sci-fi action game Stellar Blade will launch this Friday, March 29.

The free demo and its impending release were confirmed on PlayStation Blog this morning after Sony accidentally made the demo available on the PlayStation Store for about 20 minutes earlier this month. At this time, it seems like the demo will remain on the PlayStation Store indefinitely after it's initially released this Friday. As for the contents of the demo itself, Sony and Shift Up say that this is a demo featuring the opening moments of the game.

Read more
PlayStation lays off 900 people and shuts down London Studio
The PlayStation Studios logo in black and white.

Sony is the latest company in the video game industry to announce massive layoffs in 2024. We've learned that Sony Interactive Entertainment is letting go of about 900 people across several studios; PlayStation's London Studio will shut down as a result.

In a blog post, soon-to-depart Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan says these cuts amount to about 8% of PlayStation's workforce. "Through discussions over the past few months about the evolving economic landscape, changes in the way we develop, distribute, and launch products, and ensuring our organization is future ready in this rapidly changing industry, we have concluded that tough decisions have become inevitable," Ryan explains. "The leadership team and I made the incredibly difficult decision to restructure operations, which regrettably includes a reduction in our workforce impacting very talented individuals who have contributed to our success."

Read more