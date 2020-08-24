After Cyberpunk 2077 launches later this year, the game will deliver free DLC, CD Projekt Red confirmed this weekend.

When pressed on Twitter whether Cyberpunk 2077 will offer free DLC post-launch, the game’s developer CD Projekt Red shared a GIF of the Kool-Aid Man bursting through a wall and delivering his famous catchphrase, “Ohhh yeaahh!” The studio didn’t share any details on the DLC or what might be in it.

Still, there may be some clues to how CD Projekt Red plans to handle DLC in how the studio delivered free content in The Witcher 3.

After that game launched in 2016, CD Projekt Red offered 16 free DLC packs. A new pack was delivered to players each week and featured two pieces of DLC. In some cases, that meant free armor or hairstyles. In others, it meant new gameplay elements and missions.

However, free DLC should not be confused with expansions. In April, CD Projekt Red said that it will launch expansion packs that extend the Cyberpunk 2077 story beyond launch. Those expansion packs, which haven’t been announced, will be paid.

Again, The Witcher 3 could be a reference point here. For that game, CD Projekt Red offered two expansions — Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. Hearts of Stone was available for $10, and Blood and Wine set players back $20. A bundle with both expansions in one cost $25.

Cyberpunk 2077 may be CD Projekt Red’s most ambitious franchise yet. The game, which will launch on November 19, will place players inside a sprawling metropolis called Night City. Players will be able to explore the city and get to know people throughout the universe, all while serving as a mercenary in search of an implant that can make people immortal.

The game has been in development since 2013 and was initially slated to launch in April. In January, the studio delayed the launch to September, and in June, CD Projekt Red said it was delaying the game to November to “go through everything, balance game mechanics, and fix a lot of bugs.”

In addition to current-generation consoles, Cyberpunk 2077 will also be available on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 after they launch later this year.

Editors' Recommendations