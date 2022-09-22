CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 is being played by 1 million people every day this week, marking a sudden rebound since its launch in December 2020.

The Warsaw-based company expressed its enthusiasm for the whopping statistic in a September 21 tweet, thanking new and returning players for playing the game, which encountered controversy for being released with countless bugs nearly two years ago. “Each day of this week Night City has been visited by 1 million players, both new and returning,” the tweet said. “We wanted to use this opportunity to thank you for being with us and playing the game. Thanks, Chooms!”

Each day of this week Night City has been visited by 1 million players, both new and returning.

We wanted to use this opportunity to thank you for being with us and playing the game. Thanks, Chooms! 💛 pic.twitter.com/zqggblztF8 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 21, 2022

The announcement comes after the number of concurrent players for the Steam version of Cyberpunk 2077 peaked at 85,555 on Sunday, according to SteamDB (and quest director Paweł Sasko), which was more than double the 37,000 players that were reported last week and the highest it’s been since launch. The game is peaking at 75,547 concurrent players as of this writing.

The resurgence in Cyberpunk 2077′s popularity has been attributed to the recent Edgerunners update that came with the Version 1.6 patch, as well as the launch of the Netflix anime of the same name, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. CD Projekt Red produced the anime, which began streaming on September 13, alongside Kill la Kill and Promare studio Trigger.

The 1 million daily player milestone also comes two weeks after the announcement of the game’s Phantom Liberty DLC, which will continue the story of player-character V and Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand, along with a new cast of characters. The new expansion is set to release in 2023, but will not come to last-gen consoles.

