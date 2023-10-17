 Skip to main content
The best weapons in Lords of the Fallen

Jesse Lennox
By

While you technically could get through a game like Lords of the Fallen bare-handed and wearing no armor, most people will have a far better experience using real weapons and armor. Weapons in particular are key to soulslikes since the weapon you want, or at least the type, is key to how you will want to build your character and distribute your stats. Just like a FromSoftware game, every weapon has different stat requirements and scaling grades that make some objectively better than others. While it isn’t terribly difficult to compare the weapons you find, Lords of the Fallen gets crazy with just how many different weapons there are across all the different types. Rather than build using the wrong stats for a weapon that will be outclassed, here are some of the best weapons in Lords of the Fallen for any build.

The Lords of the Fallen undead scene.
With hundreds of weapons across all the different types, we’ve narrowed our list down to some of the best that cover all the major builds you would consider running.

Pieta’s Sword

Swords are going to be one of the most popular weapon types in this game. Not only are they kind of the default weapon for soulslikes, but Lords of the Fallen has an almost overwhelming number of them to pick from. This shortsword can be purchased fairly easily from Molhu at the Remembrance of Pieta for 40 Umbral Scourings. This is a boss weapon that comes from none other than Pieta herself and is one of the best zoning swords in the game. It is made for Radiance builds, and comes with the Smite status effect of 100. You need your Radiance stat to be 25 or higher to wield it, and it scales starting at a C and ends at an A- rank with that same stat after upgrades.

Hallowed Praise

To throw a second short sword into the mix for consideration, we turn to another early-game option. Unlike the last pick, this sword is more traditional and works best for agility-focused builds, but with the added effect of 80 Bleed on each hit for some spice. You only need 12 Agility to equip it, again making it great early on, and it scales starting at C, but can go up to A with Agility.

Bloodlust

Despite the name, Bloodlust actually isn’t as focused on Bleed as Hallowed Praise. That said, it has both 60 Bleed and Burn damage on hit. What pushes this to a top-tier sword, though, is the special effect of restoring a small amount of HP for each kill. You’ll need to build to at least level 3 in both Agility and Inferno to use it, but it’s more than worth it. Bloodlust scales with both Agility and Inferno, starting at a C in both and ending at an A-.

Hushed Saint’s Halberd

Polearms are a more niche choice, but those who know how to handle them are almost untouchable. The Hushed Saint’s Halberd is another weapon you should save up to buy from Molhu for 20 Umbral Scourings if you are going for a Strength and Agility build. It admittedly doesn’t scale as high as other weapons on this list, but it does come with an insane 150 Poison effect that can easily make up for the lack of raw damage. You’ll need a decent 19 Strength and 16 Agility to make use of it, and its dual scaling for those stats starts at C and D, but works up to B+ and C+, respectively.

Iron Wayfarer’s Hammer

Another boss weapon that you can claim, this time by beating the Iron Wayfarer, is that character’s hammer. If you are anything like us, seeing how deftly this boss utilized it against you will inspire you to try it out for yourself, and boy is it worth it. If you’re using a Strength build, this could be the last weapon you ever need. It will take a huge 31 Strength to even hold, but this is a powerhouse. Despite scaling with Strength, Agility, Radiance, and Inferno, you really only need to pay attention to Strength. It starts at a B- but turns into an S by the time you hit +9 with it, while all other characteristics only go from E to D at best.

Charm of Fortune’s Sight

We haven’t forgotten you mage builds out there! Sure, catalysts aren’t technically “weapons” in the strict definition, but they serve essentially the same purpose for spellcasters. Again, pay a visit to everyone’s favorite vendor Molhu in Skyrest to buy it off him. What’s so special about this catalyst in particular is that it lets you use four different spell types at once, in addition to boosting their power. You will need to be a bit of a mixed build as it requires 12 Radiance and Inferno, which are the two stats it scales with as well. To start, you get C- scaling in both, but end up with B when at +9.

Bow of the Convert

Spellcasters might be a small percentage of players, but archers are even less popular. However, they’re a completely viable build in Lords of the Fallen, especially with the Bow of the Convert. Just looking at the stats, it might not seem all that special, but it has an 80 in Bleed, Burn, Poison, and Frostbite. If you add on elemental arrows, you’re likely to hit an unsuspecting enemy with four or five status effects in a single shot. You only need 16 Agility to equip this bow, and the scaling isn’t even that bad once you upgrade it. It starts at a C and ends at a B+.

