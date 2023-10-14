 Skip to main content
The best Pendants in Lords of the Fallen

Jesse Lennox
By

Alongside the various rings in Lords of the Fallen, pendants are your other passive charm item that grants your character some unique and useful buffs. Pendants are far more rare than rings but are generally more potent as well. When paired together, though, that’s when you can really start to make some interesting and powerful builds. Before you can start mixing and matching all these buffs, you need to find the pendants that will serve you. After all, a pendant that increases fire damage won’t help you if you’re a traditional sword and board-type player. To help you cut down on the hunt in the ruthless world of Lords of the Fallen, here are the best pendants to collect.

Best pendants

A description of a pendant in Lords of the Fallen.
CI Games

Whereas you are arbitrarily limited to just two ring slots in Lords of the Fallen, you are equally restricted to a single pendant instead of simply draping all of them around your character’s neck. There are 22 pendants in all to find, but these are the cream of the crop.

Shuja Harmony Hoop

Spellcasters are not the most popular builds in souls-like games, but can be some of the most powerful if you’re willing to learn them. Even if you only use spells occasionally, this Shuja Harmony Hoop can make them a key part of your build. After you cast any spell the next spell you cast will deal increased damage for a short time, stacking for each subsequent spell you fire off. The effect is even greater if you swap between spells from different magic types. If you can stack the effect, even weaker spells can eventually deal substantial damage.

Scornful Effigy

How confident are you? If you are a master at dodges and parries and love living on the edge with a glass-cannon build, then the Scornful Effigiy is perfect for you. This pendant will drop your maximum HP, but buff your damage in return. Aside from being great for confident players, this is also a fantastic pendant for ranged builds too.

Relic of Perpetuation

Basically, the exact opposite of the last pendant, the Relic of Perpetuation is just a simple buff to your maximum HP. This is going to be more of a crutch pendant if you’re finding a particular section or boss just a slight bit too challenging and need an extra hit or two to overcome but it isn’t one you should be using the entire game

Princess’ Sting

Your equip load in Lords of the Fallen primarily determines how quickly you move and what type of role you have. Most players will tend to opt for light or medium-level equip loads, and if you go for a light build, the Princess’ Sting pendant should be an easy pick. So long as you have a light load, this pendant will make all your attacks deal additional damage. Just make sure you don’t go too high or the effect won’t trigger.

Paladin’s Pendant

Finally, for some raw stats you can just equip and forget about, the Paladin’s Pendant will give your character a buff to both strength and endurance. It goes without saying, but this is meant for strength builds, and is the best one to wear for those characters.

The best Bethesda games of all time
Soldiers about to fight with a giant in the background.

Bethesda is one of the rare cases of a game developer finding so much success that it branched out to become one of the biggest publishers in the Western gaming market. While not quite as gigantic as the likes of Activision or EA, Bethesda has a great stable of developers, itself included, that have made some of the most ambitious games on the market. Whether it's the cutting-edge technology coming out of ID Software, the high-octane FPS action of Machine Games, or even the more experimental titles from Arkane, Bethesda's name is attached to far more than just its high-profile RPG series.

Since it was acquired by Microsoft, all of Bethesda's games, including the games made by the studios under it, will be console-exclusive to the X-box platform moving forward. However, there is a long history of games already released for multiple platforms, and between all the studios Bethesda is in charge of, there are games of all types to check out. You will obviously know the major players here, such as The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, but there are way more Bethesda games that are just as good. That's why we've rounded up this list of the best Bethesda games of all time.

All gestures in Lies of P and how to get them
Pinocchio with a blue electric arm.

Even though there's no multiplayer component in Lies of P, there are still plenty of ways you can express your version of Pinocchio. Most people will be interested in getting all the outfits, but there are also plenty of different gestures to unlock that let you perform different little actions around the world for some fun. Being a puppet, it kind of makes sense that you need to learn how to do these poses, but even so, you can't learn them all in a single playthrough. Many are tied to just going through the main story, but most are locked behind sidequests, letters, and how you answer certain questions. Here's the truth behind getting every gesture in Lies of P.
How to get all gestures

There are 17 gestures in total to learn, with one of them specifically locked to one NPC. We will note any requirements or ways to miss a gesture in their description.
Sit
Available by default.
Show off clothes
Speak to Antonia at Hotel Krat.
Remembrance
Read the Frozen Man's Letter found in Elysion Boulevard Entrance.
Stalker's Promise
Defeat the Survivor you can find in Workshop Union Culvert after meeting Red Fox and Black Cat.
Fear
Unlocked when you first speak to Venigni in his control room.
Swagger
After you beat King's Flame, Fuoco, keep talking to Venigni until he runs out of dialogue.
Pray
First, speak to Sister Cecile in St. Frengelico Cathedral Library with the Holy Mark. After this, defeat Fallen Archbishop Andreus and return to where she was to collect Cecile's Written Confession letter. Read it to learn the gesture. If you do not, also bring the Holy Mark to Cecile before beating this boss.
Taunt
Learned after beating The Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood boss.
Clap
After defeating the prior boss, bring the Portrait of a Boy into the Black Rabbit Brotherhood's hideout.
Sad
This is the reward for finishing Julian the Gentleman's sidequest. This can only be obtained if you lied to Julian.
Respect
Collect the Saintess of Mercy Hall Key from Simon Manus and use it to open the gate at the greenhouse and interact with the statue.
Beg
Give Red Fox and Black Cat some Gold Coin Fruit when they ask at the Grand Exhibition Conference Room stargazer.
Greet
Go back to Hotel Krat after beating the Puppet-Devouring Green Monster of the Swamp and talk to Antonia.
Anger
Talk to Antonia after beating the Corrupted Parade Master.
Happy
Talk to Subject 826 at the Arch Abbey Outer Wall.
Entreat
Go to Sophia's bedroom after beating Laxasia The Complete and speak to her to learn the final gesture.

The best Legion Arms in Lies of P
A puppet showing a mechanical arm.

Being a puppet in Lies of P offers you plenty of advantages that more organic creatures like us don't have access to. Somewhat like Sekiro, your mechanical boy has multiple prosthetic arms that can be swapped out to give you access to different powerful abilities alongside your standard weapon. Each prosthetic, called Legion Arms, can completely change up your strategy and how you approach encounters and can be upgraded to be even more potent. Upgrades, of course, aren't free. Since you can't realistically invest in all the Legion Arms in the game, we'll run down the best ones in Lies of P so you can crush your foes and finally reach the ending.
Best Legion Arms

Aegis
We begin with a simple Legion Arm, but one that can't be denied as at least one of the best, no matter the situation. Aegis lets you whip out a shield to deflect an enemy attack, but it doesn't end there. Any enemy foolish enough to hit it will also get an explosion in their face as retaliation. Through upgrades, you can even make it so you're free to attack while still holding up your block. Unlike many other arms that are more situational, Aegis is great whether you're fighting regular mobs or a boss.
Falcon Eyes
Your ranged options in Lies of P are normally very limited, to say the least. While even this great arm can't turn the game into a third-person shooter, Falcon Eyes can certainly help soften up, or even clean up, enemies from a nice, safe distance. By default, you will shoot an explosive bullet at whatever you're targeting and can upgrade it to simply fire more. So long as you can get some distance from an enemy, this is another Legion Arm that will serve you well in nearly all scenarios.
Fulminis
While everyone has their elemental preferences, it's hard to deny that the Fulminis doesn't make electricity feel like the absolute best in the game. After charging up this arm as much or as little as you want, you can dish out a bolt of lightning that chains between enemies and even paralyzes them. This is a short-range, shotgun-like blast but very effective. After upgrading it, you can even charge while moving to make landing a full damage blast easier.
Puppet String
There are no strings on you, but you can put them on your foes with the Puppet String arm. Functioning like the popular Snatch move from other action games, this grappling hook lets you yank enemies towards you from afar to attack with your primary weapon. This isn't only fun and satisfying, but useful in breaking up groups and isolating enemies. If you upgrade it, you can reverse the function by pulling yourself toward an enemy instead.
Pandemonium
Acid is a tricky thing in Lies of P, but if you can master it with the Pandemonium it will serve you quite well. This arm squirts out a pool of acid that will damage anything standing inside it, making it potentially great for chipping down at entire groups or a single large, slow target's health. You can upgrade it to shoot further, plus explode once the acid pool evaporates. It's harder to make work all the time, but well worth it when you can.

