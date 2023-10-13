 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

The best rings in Lords of the Fallen

Jesse Lennox
By

Magical rings are nothing new to fantasy or games, and Lords of the Fallen makes good use of these little pieces of jewelry. Unlike armor or weapons, rings are an accessory that gives you passive bonuses as long as you’re wearing them. While not as immediately noticeable as other gear can be, some of these rings are quite strong and can do a lot to improve your build and playstyle. Some give straight attribute buffs, while others have more conditional effects, but with dozens to pick from and find, you’ll be spoiled for choice. No matter what build you’re going for, these are the best rings to bling out your character within Lords of the Fallen.

Best rings

A description of a ring in Lords of the Fallen.
CI Games

There are well over 50 rings in Lords of the Fallen, and despite your character having 10 fingers, or at least 8 if you don’t count thumbs, to wear them on, you have to choose only two at a time. Rings can be found either in chests or by beating special enemies or bosses.

Recommended Videos

Ring of Nourishment

Health is your most valuable resource in Lords of the Fallen, as is the case with all Soulslikes. You have limited healing options normally, so getting through a tough or new area can wear your character down over time as you run out of healing. The Ring of Nourishment can’t replace your default healing but is a great supplement to keep you going and save a few charges. Each enemy you kill while wearing this ring will restore a bit of your health. If you play carefully and smartly, you can use it to completely undo some mistakes. This ring won’t do you much good in boss fights, though.

Related

Ring of Gnawing

For the more spell-focused builds, mana is always tough to manage. Unlike stamina, which will automatically replenish itself over time, but require you to rest at a checkpoint or use a consumable item. If you have the Ring of Gnawing, you can get a bit of mana back every time you hit an enemy with a normal attack. This is ideal for builds that spec in both strength or agility and a magic focus since you can swap back and forth as you regain and spend your mana.

Ring of Duty

This is a somewhat boring pick, but if you’re a more traditional build focused on hitting things hard and fast, then the Ring of Duty is an easy one to slap on. This simply buffs both your VIT and END attributes to make you that much harder to kill.

Queen Verena II’s Ring

If the Ring of Nourishment is a bit too risky for you, you can always fall back on the Queen of Verena II’s Ring. This is a simple HP regen ring that slowly ticks up your health over time. If you are patient enough, you can take a break after each encounter to get back to full health before moving on, though that can be quite boring.

Ring of Bones

Lords of the Fallen breaks down your equipment load into four categories: light, medium, heavy, and overburdened. Most players will feel most comfortable at either medium or light burden levels for a more fluid feeling combat flow, but keeping yourself that light is tough without forgoing some armor or weapons. The Ring of Bones can help you sneak under these thresholds by increasing your character’s maximum equip load.

Mineowner’s Ring

As an alternative to the Ring of Duty, or complement to it if you wear both, the Mineowner’s Ring is focused only on stamina. Not only is it a better stamina buff, but it also increases the rate your stamina recovers so you can get back on the offensive as fast as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
The best Legion Arms in Lies of P
A puppet showing a mechanical arm.

Being a puppet in Lies of P offers you plenty of advantages that more organic creatures like us don't have access to. Somewhat like Sekiro, your mechanical boy has multiple prosthetic arms that can be swapped out to give you access to different powerful abilities alongside your standard weapon. Each prosthetic, called Legion Arms, can completely change up your strategy and how you approach encounters and can be upgraded to be even more potent. Upgrades, of course, aren't free. Since you can't realistically invest in all the Legion Arms in the game, we'll run down the best ones in Lies of P so you can crush your foes and finally reach the ending.
Best Legion Arms

Aegis
We begin with a simple Legion Arm, but one that can't be denied as at least one of the best, no matter the situation. Aegis lets you whip out a shield to deflect an enemy attack, but it doesn't end there. Any enemy foolish enough to hit it will also get an explosion in their face as retaliation. Through upgrades, you can even make it so you're free to attack while still holding up your block. Unlike many other arms that are more situational, Aegis is great whether you're fighting regular mobs or a boss.
Falcon Eyes
Your ranged options in Lies of P are normally very limited, to say the least. While even this great arm can't turn the game into a third-person shooter, Falcon Eyes can certainly help soften up, or even clean up, enemies from a nice, safe distance. By default, you will shoot an explosive bullet at whatever you're targeting and can upgrade it to simply fire more. So long as you can get some distance from an enemy, this is another Legion Arm that will serve you well in nearly all scenarios.
Fulminis
While everyone has their elemental preferences, it's hard to deny that the Fulminis doesn't make electricity feel like the absolute best in the game. After charging up this arm as much or as little as you want, you can dish out a bolt of lightning that chains between enemies and even paralyzes them. This is a short-range, shotgun-like blast but very effective. After upgrading it, you can even charge while moving to make landing a full damage blast easier.
Puppet String
There are no strings on you, but you can put them on your foes with the Puppet String arm. Functioning like the popular Snatch move from other action games, this grappling hook lets you yank enemies towards you from afar to attack with your primary weapon. This isn't only fun and satisfying, but useful in breaking up groups and isolating enemies. If you upgrade it, you can reverse the function by pulling yourself toward an enemy instead.
Pandemonium
Acid is a tricky thing in Lies of P, but if you can master it with the Pandemonium it will serve you quite well. This arm squirts out a pool of acid that will damage anything standing inside it, making it potentially great for chipping down at entire groups or a single large, slow target's health. You can upgrade it to shoot further, plus explode once the acid pool evaporates. It's harder to make work all the time, but well worth it when you can.

Read more
The best skills to research first in Payday 3
Players run away in Payday 3

While there are no classes to pick between in Payday 3, you do still have complete control over how your character plays and what role they will have in any given heist. The obvious changes will be in your weapons and equipment loadouts, but it is in the skill system where you are really free to personalize your masked criminal. You begin the game with two unlocked naturally, but quickly see that there are dozens more to unlock and try out within various categories. You're not able to simply pick any one that looks good and give it a try, though, but must instead research them before you're able to unlock them. Considering this will take a few missions at least with you and your friends, here are the ones you should prioritize researching first in Payday 3.
How skills and buffs work

Researching a skill is mostly passive, but you do need to select which skill you want to be working on at any time -- you can't research them all at once. If you don't pick one, the game will automatically apply research to the first skill in the list, which likely isn't going to be what you want. To choose which skill you want to research, just highlight it in the skill menu and choose "Research" to mark it as the skill your points will go toward.

Read more
The best P Organ abilities in Lies of P
Lies of P customization

The jokes just write themselves with Lies of P and its choice to include P Organ abilities. The game almost avoided any further snickering past its odd title by sticking to mostly normal names for things like weapons and Legion Arms, but just couldn't resist in this one area it seems. Putting the name aside, this is a mostly familiar skill tree system that you can slot Quartz into and unlock new abilities for your puppet character. The further down the tree you go, the more Quartz you will need to unlock said skill, so it pays to plan ahead on what skills you want to invest in. Here are the best P Organ abilities you should invest in in Lies of P.
Best P Organ abilities

P Organ abilities are separated into different categories, which we will note next to the skill name so you know where to locate them, as well as in different phases that must be unlocked by investing Quarts into enough synergies in any category. You can also only have one ability from each type equipped from the same phase, so you do need to do some planning based on which skills you want from which phase.
Increased Pulse Cells - Survival
If you don't automatically pick this ability first, you're either purposefully making the game harder on yourself or have made a dire mistake. Pulse Cells are your healing items in Lies of P, and it goes without saying that even getting one additional heal can mean the difference between just barely beating a boss and being sent back to the last checkpoint. If you invest further into this P Organ you can get up to three additional Pulse Cells.
Increase Staggered Duration- Attack
The stagger gauge is another system that will be familiar to fans of Soulslikes where, by breaking an enemy's stagger, you can leave them vulnerable to a powerful critical strike. Enemies won't stay staggered forever, though, so you can miss your chance for free damage if you're not quick enough. This skill gives you a few extra moments to realize what's going on and press your advantage, especially against challenging bosses.
Enhance Fatal Attack ATK - Attack
Pairing perfectly with the previous ability, this skill makes that critical hit you can pull off on a staggered enemy deal a huge chunk of damage to really make that moment count.
Enhance Pulse Cell Recovery - Survival
While not quite as immediately necessary as getting more Pulse Cells, eventually you will level up and notice a single heal won't bring you back to full. This skill makes your Pulse Cells restore more of your HP to keep you as healthy as possible. This can also be upgraded in the same way as Increased Pulse Cells.
Quick Cube Activation - Ability
Your Cube is what you slot your Wishstones into in order to activate them, but it isn't applied instantly. Odds are you will want to pull these buffs out in critical moments, and this simply speeds up the animation so you won't get caught unprepared. Considering each Wistone costs you Gold Coin Fruit, having them go to waste can be a major setback.

Read more