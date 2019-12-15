The story of The Outer Worlds is apparently not yet finished, as Obsidian Entertainment said that it will continue the Stranger’s journey through DLC that will be released next year.

Obsidian social media manager Shyla made the announcement on the developer’s official forums, in a post that expressed gratitude to players for the support that they have given to the space adventure that resulted in four nominations at The Game Awards 2019. The Outer Worlds was in the running for Game of the Year, Best Narrative, and Best RPG, while Ashly Burch was nominated for Best Performance as Parvati Holcomb.

“The reception to The Outer Worlds has been unbelievable to see, and even just being nominated means a lot. However, the journey isn’t over yet as we are excited to announce that we will be expanding the story through DLC next year!” the post said.

Obsidian did not release further details about the DLC such as when it will launch in 2020 and whether it will be a free download. However, at the very least, it is something to look forward to for The Outer Worlds players who are craving for more quests with the crew of The Unreliable. The developer said that more details will be revealed at a later date.

The post closes with playful notes from Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky, the space adventure’s game directors.

“We just wanted to personally thank our team for doing a wonderful job and our fans for their tremendous support. And Tim would like to say what an honor it was to work with me,” wrote Boyarsky. “Whatever, Leonard. Now that we’ve finished, I expect that certain photographs will be destroyed, as per our agreement,” Cain responded.

In his review of The Outer Worlds, Digital Trends’ Alan Torres applauded the game’s decision to ditch romance for friendship, as it explores previously untapped narratives. It remains to be seen if the upcoming DLC will open up more opportunities to forge such friendships.

At the very least, players will no longer have to worry about their companions suddenly being killed by, of all things, endless ladder climbing, as Obsidian has fixed that bug with Patch 1.2.

